27 year old woman weighing just 22 kg dies after following extreme ‘fruitarian’ diet; Manipal doctors warn about dangers

Extreme diets promising rapid weight loss or "detox" benefits are increasingly popular, but they can carry serious and sometimes fatal health risks. A 27-year-old woman, identified as Karolina Krzyzak, tragically died of starvation in a Bali hotel room after following an extreme "fruitarian" diet that left her severely malnourished, weighing only 22 kgs. Fruit-only diets can lead to severe malnutrition and long-term health issues, doctors say. (Instagram/@carolina.mariie)

Medical reports cited by The Sun revealed that she was suffering from osteoporosis and an albumin deficiency, both conditions linked to prolonged starvation and poor nutrition. HT Lifestyle has reached out to medical experts to understand why such extreme diets can be so dangerous and what nutritional mistakes to avoid to stay safe while trying to lose weight. (Also read: Cardiologist warns against this ‘worst ever’ diet for heart health, rates popular eating trends from best to worst )

Why fruit-only diets can be harmful

Dr. Murugesh Manjunatha, consultant, medical gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, explains, “Diets consisting of only fruits or other highly restrictive patterns can throw gastrointestinal functions off track and lead to severe nutritional deficiencies. While fruits provide vitamins and antioxidants, they lack proteins, fats, calcium, iron, vitamin B12, and even adequate carbohydrates needed for energy balance. Such deficiencies can weaken the intestinal lining, slow gut motility, and disturb electrolyte levels, eventually straining multiple organs.”

He adds, "A consistent, balanced diet is vital for the healthy functioning of every organ in the body, not just the liver, pancreas, and gut. Extreme dieting trends promoted as detox plans often cause poor digestion, bloating, and nutritional collapse over time. The foundation of a healthy diet lies in balance, combining fruits and vegetables with sufficient proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to sustain the body's nutritional reserves."

Long-term risks of restrictive diets

Dr Sunil Havannavar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, adds that fruit-only diets deprive the body of essential macronutrients and micronutrients. "These nutrients are vital for maintaining organ function, bone health, and metabolism. A diet made up solely of fruits can cause severe protein-energy malnutrition, leading to muscle loss, anaemia, and electrolyte imbalances. Over time, the body enters a starvation state where metabolism slows, bones weaken, and organs begin to fail."

He also warns about the effect of excessive fruit consumption: "High fructose intake can elevate blood sugar levels, trigger insulin resistance, and increase the risk of fatty liver disease. Extreme diets like this can eventually result in cognitive decline, fatigue, and in severe cases, multi-organ dysfunction or death. A balanced diet with adequate carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and micronutrients is essential for sustaining health and preventing long-term damage."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.