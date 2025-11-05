35-year-old breast cancer survivor reveals how a simple ‘back pain’ turned out to be the first sign of her disease

In our busy lives, it’s easy to overlook everyday aches and pains, assuming they’re just part of growing older or working too hard. Back pain, especially, is something most people experience and dismiss without a second thought. Bisma's story emphasises that breast cancer symptoms can manifest as persistent pain or fatigue, not just lumps. (Shutterstock)

But for Bisma Lalji, an Integrative Cancer Recovery Coach and Stage 4 breast cancer survivor, that familiar discomfort turned out to be something far more serious. What she once thought was stress-related pain became the first warning sign of a life-altering diagnosis. (Also read: Raipur oncologist warns ‘don’t ignore small changes in your body'; lists early warning signs of most common cancers )

When does ordinary back pain become a warning sign

“It was a Wednesday. I was on a work Zoom and literally out of nowhere started having excruciating back pain,” Bisma recalls. “I’m on a work call, so I’m holding in my panic and my pain. I tell my coworker, ‘Listen, I’m not feeling well. I need to hop off.’” At first, she assumed it was a muscle spasm or stress-related pain, something that would ease with rest. But within minutes, her condition worsened.

“I start screaming for my mom, who’s in the kitchen. She can’t hear me because she’s cooking. But my dog, Bella, hears me and starts barking, that’s what gets my mom’s attention,” she says. “It took me almost 15 minutes to move just 20 feet to my bedroom because I couldn’t walk properly.”

When should you seek medical attention

Her family first tried home remedies, but nothing worked. “My mom was doing the typical South Asian mom thing, bringing fruit, making me eat, but it wasn’t helping,” Bisma recalls. When her father returned home, he grew concerned. “He said, ‘We should go to the ER. This doesn’t look good.’ I told him, ‘I literally can’t move.’”

That hospital visit would lead to a diagnosis that changed everything, Stage 4 breast cancer that had silently spread to her spine.

Bisma's experience reveals that not all breast cancer signs are lumps; persistent back pain can indicate serious health concerns.(Google Gemini)

Bisma’s experience highlights an important reminder: not all breast cancer symptoms show up as lumps. Persistent pain, unusual fatigue, or discomfort in the back or bones can sometimes indicate deeper issues. Her story underscores why listening to your body, and not dismissing unusual pain, is crucial for early detection and timely care.

What study say about back pain and breast cancer

According to a study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine in September 2017, there is a potential link between back pain and breast cancer. The report concludes that while back pain is one of the most common complaints and is usually caused by muscular strain or poor posture, in rare cases it can indicate metastatic breast cancer, particularly when the disease has spread to the spine. The study stresses the importance of paying attention to persistent, unexplained, or worsening back pain, urging timely medical evaluation and imaging to ensure early detection and appropriate treatment.

