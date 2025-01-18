4 biggest skincare lies told by social media: Dermatologist spills facts you need to know

In an Instagram post, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD from Garekars MD Dermatology Clinics in Delhi and Gurgaon, spilt the beans on four skincare lies told by social media and shared facts that can help you make informed decisions about skincare routines and achieve healthy, glowing skin -

1. Retinol thins down the skin.

Fact: Dr Gurveen Waraich claimed, “It actually does the exact opposite. It builds up new collagen, making your skin firmer and more resilient.”

2. You can eat your skincare. You don't need to apply vitamin C, just eat vitamin C. You don't need to apply retinol or get micro-needling done for new collagen, just eat collagen and the best - you don't need to apply sunscreen, just take oral sunscreen!

Fact: Dr Gurveen Waraich corrected, “No, eating vitamin C and applying vitamin C have completely different roles, and you should be doing both. No, you cannot build up new collagen just by taking collagen supplements and sunscreen - I have no idea why we keep looking for excuses to not apply sunscreen.”

3. Sulphate-free shampoos are better than sulphate shampoos.

Fact: Dr Gurveen Waraich asserted, “There is no such thing. I've said this before. If you have a dry, irritated, sensitive scalp, go for sulphate-free shampoos, but if your scalp is greasy, oily, dandruff-prone, your best bet is sulphate shampoos.”

4. Skincare need not be expensive. You can just buy any pharmacy product from the chemist shop and it will do the same job as skincare prescribed by your dermatologist.

Fact: Dr Gurveen Waraich concluded, “Sorry, that's not how it rolls. Yes, there are some good pharmacy products out there but that's not it. If you really want to take care of your skin, paise toh lagenge (it will cost you money).”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.