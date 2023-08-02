Doctors are pivotal in promoting health and creating a positive example for their peers and the community as all doctors have an innate passion for serving people but they often put themselves at risk of burnout or ignore their physical health. Are you a doctor or know one in your circle? 5 tips for doctors to take charge of their own health (Photo by Anh Trần on Unsplash)

We got you all sorted with some tips on how doctors can take charge of their own health to set an example for their peers and the community. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Solao, Head and Senior Consultant – Critical Care at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, recommended 5 ways in which doctors can take charge of their health -

1. Exercise daily: We doctors often suggest our patients do some form of physical activity or walk for 30 minutes every day as there are many benefits associated with it. However, when it comes to our fitness, we do not take time out for the required physical exercise due to our hectic schedules. All doctors should start focusing on their physical health, improving physical fitness, keeping weight in check, and protecting oneself against many chronic diseases.

2. Promote Mental Health: Working in healthcare can sometimes be stressful and exhausting. While we treat patients, we often go through the pressure. While we encourage our patients to seek expert help, it is also essential that we prioritize our mental health and seek professional help whenever necessary. By openly addressing mental health issues and de-stigmatizing obtaining treatment, we can urge our peers and the community to prioritize their mental health.

3. Setting up work-life balance: Setting boundaries between work and home might be particularly tough for us as doctors. This, however, is essential for our mental health. Home should be a place of rejuvenation. This allows the body & mind to relax and restore the energy expended throughout the day. During this time, we can focus on our hobbies and spend quality time with family and friends. Doing so demonstrates the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle for our colleagues and the community.

4. A healthy diet and sleeping habits: As a doctor, we most likely have a considerable workload that makes it challenging to eat healthy food on time. Despite this, we must make time to eat nutrition-rich food on time. Just like food, getting enough quality sleep is equally important. Sleep is strongly linked to stress, exercise, and a nutritious diet. While we follow a healthy diet, we should avoid smoking and drinking alcohol. Thus, we can encourage the community to follow a healthy diet and good sleeping habits.

5. Follow preventive care: We always discuss the importance of preventative healthcare with patients and the public. It is equally important to ensure that we also receive frequent check-ups, screenings, and vaccines as suggested by medical standards. By prioritizing preventive care, we can demonstrate the importance of early detection and disease prevention to our peers and patients.

By taking charge of their health, doctors enhance their well-being and set a positive example for peers and the community. Living a healthy life can also enhance their professional life.