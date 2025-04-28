5 yoga asanas to build immunity and reduce fatigue during malaria: Expert shares tips

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that becomes more rampant during the summer season. Fever, chills, muscle pain, and fatigue are some of the common symptoms of malaria. However, to start the process of healing from it, it is essential to build immunity and reduce muscle fatigue. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa said, “Practicing yoga during malaria helps in recovery by reducing stress, improving blood circulation and boosting immunity. As the body becomes very weak, all the asanas must be performed in a gentle manner and any pose that causes strain should be avoided.” Also read | World Malaria Day 2025: Know how malaria can affect your heart Vajrasana helps in building immunity.(Shutterstock)

Here are five yoga asanas to boost immunity and reduce fatigue:

Hasthauttana Sukhasana (raised arms happy pose):

Formation: Sit down with your legs stretched forward. Fold your right leg and drop your right knee to the right side. Fold the other leg and cross your calf muscles. Straighten your back, breathe normally. Raise your arms upwards, shoulder distance, palms facing each other. Hold this for 10 secs.

Benefits: This asana works on the immune system and blood circulation. It makes the neck active and enhances brain function which is favorable and positive.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose):

Formation: Begin by standing straight with your arms by the side. Lean forward, bend your knees and gently place them on the floor. Place your pelvis on heels and point your toes outward. Place your palms facing upwards on your knees. Straighten your back and move forward. Hold this asana for 10 secs.

Benefits: This asana aids digestion and helps to build immunity.

Paschimuttanasana (Forward seated bend):

Formation: Begin with Dandasana. Extend your arms upwards and keep your spine erect. Exhale and empty your stomach, bend forward, lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose. Hold for 5 secs.

Benefits: It should be practiced in Shant Gati(slowly), it calms the mind and acts as a stress reliever.

Baddhakonasana (Bound angle pose):

Formation: Sit down with your legs forward. Bend your knees and bring soles of feet together, knees dropping outwards. Hold feet with hands. Exhale and gently bend forward. Hold it for 5 secs.

Benefits: This asana relieves fatigue and stimulates abdominal organs.

Siddha walk:

Formation: Walk in 8 shape, first from south to north and then from north to south. You can practice for 1 min into 3 sets, morning, afternoon and evening. Also read | New to yoga? Expert shares beginner-friendly asanas and how to build a routine

Benefits: This is a powerful ancient practice from the Himalayas, blending movement, breath and awareness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.