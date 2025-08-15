Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
6 Best office chairs under 5000 that provide neck support; Support your back while you work

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:00 am IST

These six office chairs under ₹5000 offer reliable neck and back support, combining comfort with affordability for long working hours at home or the office.

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair with 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,498

IAFA FURNITURE Ergolux Ergonomic Premium Office Chair | Mesh Desk Chair with Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism | Breathable Fabric | Comfortable & Stylish (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,489

ROSE® Elite | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | 3-Years Warranty Included | Study & Work from Home | Revolving Computer Chair (Elite Max HB, Echo Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹4,963

HOME PERFECT® Executive Ergonomic High Back Mesk Chair Home Office Desk Chair with Height Adjustable Seat, Push Back Tilt Feature, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,524

Casa Copenhagen,Mesh Office Desk Chair,Rocking Chairs Ergonomic Computer Chair Adjustable High with Headrest and Comfortable Armrest Swivel Chair - Stone Black & Black Handle View Details checkDetails

₹3,419

Finding the right office chair can make all the difference to your comfort and productivity, especially if you spend hours seated. An office chair with neck support helps reduce strain, while an office chair with back support ensures better posture throughout the day. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a supportive seat.

Affordable office chair with neck support designed to keep you comfortable while maintaining proper posture during long work sessions.
The market offers some excellent options for an office chair under 5000, giving you both functionality and style without stretching your budget. In this list, we explore the best office chair choices that deliver comfort, durability, and ergonomic benefits, so you can work with ease at home or in a professional setting.

Top 6 office chairs under 5000 offering neck support

1.

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair with 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black)
The Verona Mesh High Back ergonomic office chair combines comfort and style with breathable mesh, adjustable height, and a smooth tilting mechanism. Its high back design offers excellent neck and back support, making it ideal for long working hours. A heavy-duty metal base adds durability, while its sleek black finish suits any professional or home workspace.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the chair’s comfort, easy assembly, and breathable design, praising it as a budget-friendly option for long workdays at home.

Specifications

Weight:
13 kg
Dimensions:
49D x 60W x 100H cm
Material:
Nylon
2.

IAFA FURNITURE Ergolux Ergonomic Premium Office Chair | Mesh Desk Chair with Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism | Breathable Fabric | Comfortable & Stylish (Black)
The Ergolux Ergonomic Premium Office Chair blends comfort with function through its breathable mesh back, adjustable armrests, and lumbar support. The tilt lock mechanism lets you set your preferred recline, while the metal frame ensures stability. Perfect for home or office use, it offers neck and back support for productive, comfortable seating throughout the day.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its comfort, adjustable features, and value for money, though opinions on build quality and headrest fit are mixed.

Specifications

Weight:
8 kg
Dimensions:
73D x 36W x 65H cm
Material:
Metal
Colour:
Black
3.

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black
The Desire C104 Mesh High Back office chair offers a breathable mesh back, cushioned foam seat, and smooth 360-degree swivel. Its adjustable height and tilting mechanism ensure custom comfort, while the sturdy metal base provides stability. Ideal for extended work sessions, it combines ergonomic support with a sleek look suited for both home and office use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its comfort, ergonomic design, and easy assembly, though a few mention missing screws upon delivery.

Specifications

Weight:
20 kg
Dimensions:
127D x 101.6W x 99.1H cm
Material:
Fabric
Colour:
Black
4.

ROSE® Elite | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | 3-Years Warranty Included | Study & Work from Home | Revolving Computer Chair (Elite Max HB, Echo Grey)
The Elite Mesh Mid-Back ergonomic office chair offers breathable mesh for all-day comfort, built-in lumbar support, and a high-density foam seat. Its adjustable headrest, smooth swivel, and tilt mechanism allow personalised seating, while the sturdy frame ensures stability. Ideal for study or work from home, it blends modern style with supportive design for daily use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its comfort, supportive backrest, and easy adjustability, with many appreciating its stylish look for home and office spaces.

Specifications

Weight:
18 kg
Dimensions:
53D x 53W x 109H cm
Material:
Mesh
Colour:
Grey
5.

HOME PERFECT® Executive Ergonomic High Back Mesk Chair Home Office Desk Chair with Height Adjustable Seat, Push Back Tilt Feature, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest (Black)
The Executive Ergonomic High Back Mesh Chair offers contoured mesh support, padded seating, and a sturdy metal base for lasting comfort. Adjustable height, armrests, and headrests enhance customisation, while the tilt feature provides flexibility during work or relaxation. Suitable for home or office use, it combines ergonomic design with practical features for daily seating needs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its comfort and headrest support, though feedback on build quality and durability is mixed.

Specifications

Weight:
15 kg
Dimensions:
45D x 45W x 40H cm
Material:
Metal
Colour:
Black
The Casa Copenhagen Mesh Office Desk Chair combines a breathable mesh back with a high-density sponge cushion for lasting comfort. Its ergonomic mid-back design offers lumbar support, while the padded armrests enhance ease during extended use. With smooth swivel function and a sturdy build, it is a practical choice for home workspaces or office environments.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its comfort, build quality, and value for money, appreciating its simple assembly process and supportive design.

Specifications

Size:
Mesh Office Desk Chair
Dimensions:
52D x 25W x 30H cm
Material:
Plastic
Colour:
Stone Black & Black Handle
Why is neck support an important aspect to consider while buying an office chair? 

Neck support in an office chair helps maintain proper posture, reduces strain on the cervical spine, and prevents stiffness during long sitting hours. It promotes comfort, minimises fatigue, and supports overall spinal alignment, making it an essential feature for those who spend extended time working at a desk.

 

  • Can an office chair under 5000 still provide good neck support?

    Yes, many budget-friendly chairs offer adjustable headrests and ergonomic designs that give adequate neck and upper back support.

  • Are chairs in this price range durable for daily use?

    Chairs under 5000 can last well with regular use if made from quality materials like metal bases, sturdy frames, and breathable mesh.

  • Do affordable office chairs have adjustable features?

    Yes, many come with adjustable height, tilt mechanisms, lumbar support, and armrests to ensure comfortable seating for different body types.

  • Is an office chair with back support important?

    Absolutely. Proper back support maintains spinal alignment, reduces fatigue, and prevents discomfort during extended working hours.

