6 Best office chairs under 5000 that provide neck support; Support your back while you work

Finding the right office chair can make all the difference to your comfort and productivity, especially if you spend hours seated. An office chair with neck support helps reduce strain, while an office chair with back support ensures better posture throughout the day. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a supportive seat. Affordable office chair with neck support designed to keep you comfortable while maintaining proper posture during long work sessions.

The market offers some excellent options for an office chair under 5000, giving you both functionality and style without stretching your budget. In this list, we explore the best office chair choices that deliver comfort, durability, and ergonomic benefits, so you can work with ease at home or in a professional setting.

Top 6 office chairs under 5000 offering neck support

Loading Suggestions...

The Verona Mesh High Back ergonomic office chair combines comfort and style with breathable mesh, adjustable height, and a smooth tilting mechanism. Its high back design offers excellent neck and back support, making it ideal for long working hours. A heavy-duty metal base adds durability, while its sleek black finish suits any professional or home workspace.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the chair’s comfort, easy assembly, and breathable design, praising it as a budget-friendly option for long workdays at home.

Specifications Weight: 13 kg Dimensions: 49D x 60W x 100H cm Material: Nylon Click Here to Buy beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair with 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Ergolux Ergonomic Premium Office Chair blends comfort with function through its breathable mesh back, adjustable armrests, and lumbar support. The tilt lock mechanism lets you set your preferred recline, while the metal frame ensures stability. Perfect for home or office use, it offers neck and back support for productive, comfortable seating throughout the day.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its comfort, adjustable features, and value for money, though opinions on build quality and headrest fit are mixed.

Specifications Weight: 8 kg Dimensions: 73D x 36W x 65H cm Material: Metal Colour: Black Click Here to Buy IAFA FURNITURE Ergolux Ergonomic Premium Office Chair | Mesh Desk Chair with Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism | Breathable Fabric | Comfortable & Stylish (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Desire C104 Mesh High Back office chair offers a breathable mesh back, cushioned foam seat, and smooth 360-degree swivel. Its adjustable height and tilting mechanism ensure custom comfort, while the sturdy metal base provides stability. Ideal for extended work sessions, it combines ergonomic support with a sleek look suited for both home and office use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its comfort, ergonomic design, and easy assembly, though a few mention missing screws upon delivery.

Specifications Weight: 20 kg Dimensions: 127D x 101.6W x 99.1H cm Material: Fabric Colour: Black Click Here to Buy CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair - Adjustable Seat Height, Sturdy Metal Base, Revolving Study & Computer Chair for Work from Home, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Elite Mesh Mid-Back ergonomic office chair offers breathable mesh for all-day comfort, built-in lumbar support, and a high-density foam seat. Its adjustable headrest, smooth swivel, and tilt mechanism allow personalised seating, while the sturdy frame ensures stability. Ideal for study or work from home, it blends modern style with supportive design for daily use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its comfort, supportive backrest, and easy adjustability, with many appreciating its stylish look for home and office spaces.

Specifications Weight: 18 kg Dimensions: 53D x 53W x 109H cm Material: Mesh Colour: Grey Click Here to Buy ROSE® Elite | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | 3-Years Warranty Included | Study & Work from Home | Revolving Computer Chair (Elite Max HB, Echo Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Executive Ergonomic High Back Mesh Chair offers contoured mesh support, padded seating, and a sturdy metal base for lasting comfort. Adjustable height, armrests, and headrests enhance customisation, while the tilt feature provides flexibility during work or relaxation. Suitable for home or office use, it combines ergonomic design with practical features for daily seating needs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its comfort and headrest support, though feedback on build quality and durability is mixed.

Specifications Weight: 15 kg Dimensions: 45D x 45W x 40H cm Material: Metal Colour: Black Click Here to Buy HOME PERFECT® Executive Ergonomic High Back Mesk Chair Home Office Desk Chair with Height Adjustable Seat, Push Back Tilt Feature, Adjustable Armrests & Headrest (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Casa Copenhagen Mesh Office Desk Chair combines a breathable mesh back with a high-density sponge cushion for lasting comfort. Its ergonomic mid-back design offers lumbar support, while the padded armrests enhance ease during extended use. With smooth swivel function and a sturdy build, it is a practical choice for home workspaces or office environments.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its comfort, build quality, and value for money, appreciating its simple assembly process and supportive design.

Specifications Size: Mesh Office Desk Chair Dimensions: 52D x 25W x 30H cm Material: Plastic Colour: Stone Black & Black Handle Click Here to Buy Casa Copenhagen,Mesh Office Desk Chair,Rocking Chairs Ergonomic Computer Chair Adjustable High with Headrest and Comfortable Armrest Swivel Chair - Stone Black & Black Handle

Why is neck support an important aspect to consider while buying an office chair?

Neck support in an office chair helps maintain proper posture, reduces strain on the cervical spine, and prevents stiffness during long sitting hours. It promotes comfort, minimises fatigue, and supports overall spinal alignment, making it an essential feature for those who spend extended time working at a desk.

Similar articles for you

Single bed mattress: Top 8 orthopaedic options for a healthy lifestyle

8 Best orthopaedic mattresses that will ensure your sleep relaxes your back

Why is a suitcase called a “Suitcase”?

Best office chairs under 5000: FAQs Can an office chair under ₹ 5000 still provide good neck support? Yes, many budget-friendly chairs offer adjustable headrests and ergonomic designs that give adequate neck and upper back support.

Are chairs in this price range durable for daily use? Chairs under ₹5000 can last well with regular use if made from quality materials like metal bases, sturdy frames, and breathable mesh.

Do affordable office chairs have adjustable features? Yes, many come with adjustable height, tilt mechanisms, lumbar support, and armrests to ensure comfortable seating for different body types.

Is an office chair with back support important? Absolutely. Proper back support maintains spinal alignment, reduces fatigue, and prevents discomfort during extended working hours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.