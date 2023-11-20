Arthritis patients find winter to be anything but a wintry wonderland since their joints swell as a result of the abrupt drop in barometric pressure brought on by the drop in ambient temperature and accentuate the discomfort hence, knee osteoarthritis (OA) poses a significant challenge to both patients and healthcare providers but while painkillers remain a conventional treatment, some health experts believe that a holistic approach offers a more comprehensive and sustainable solution. A holistic approach to knee osteoarthritis management focuses on improving overall well-being, addressing the root causes and promoting long-term joint health, offering patients a more well-rounded and sustainable solution. 6 holistic approaches to manage knee Osteoarthritis beyond painkillers (Shutterstock)

Those with arthritis are harder hit by the chilly waves as winter time increases the sensitivity of the pain receptors, colder temperatures cause greater muscular spasms that exacerbates joint pain and stiffness and the cold decreases blood flow to the hands and feet, intensifying arthritic discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr (Lt Col) Pawan K Gupta, President – Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Stempeutics Research, revealed 6 holistic management of knee OA that encompasses various aspects beyond mere pain relief -

Encouraging an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation in the knee joint. Exercise and Physical Therapy: Customised exercise regimens and physical therapy can improve joint stability and function while strengthening the surrounding muscles.

Acupuncture, chiropractic care, and herbal remedies may provide relief for some individuals Joint Supplements: Glucosamine and chondroitin supplements have shown promise in reducing knee OA symptoms.

Pain sometimes has the power to literally bring you to your knees so, when knee pain interferes with your daily activities, it is time to look into your treatment options to make sure you can stay active. While non-surgical approaches are frequently tried as a first line of defense, there are situations where knee surgery is advised or required.