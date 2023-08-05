In a world filled with fleeting moments and transient relationships, there is one constant presence that remains unwavering—the love of a father where through the ups and downs, the laughter and tears, a father's love is a steady anchor, grounding us in a world that can often feel uncertain. It is a love that nurtures, guides and supports us, shaping us into the person we become. Actor and fitness enthusiast Pranitha Subhash shares 3 health-focused tips to show extra care for fathers (Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels)

The role of a father is multifaceted and one aspect that often goes unnoticed is their dedication to staying fit and healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kannada actor Pranitha Subhash suggested going beyond the traditional gestures this weekend and taking a step further to promise our fathers something truly meaningful by taking extra care for their well-being.

She recommended the following 3 health-focused tips to show extra care for fathers -

Encourage regular exercise

Motivate him to engage in physical activities that he enjoys, such as cycling, swimming or playing a sport.

2. Promote a balanced diet

In addition to promoting regular exercise, always make it a point to enhance your father's dietary intake with nutrition-rich elements. One nutritional element that I believe complements active lifestyle perfectly is almonds. Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients, including Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorus, all of which play a vital role in energy release from food. They are also known for their heart-healthy qualities. Almonds contain unsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, they are a good source of fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight. By including almonds as part of your father's dietary regimen, you not only support his physical fitness but also taking proactive steps to safeguard his long-term health.

For our fathers, who often shoulder immense responsibilities and face the challenges of daily life, maintaining a balanced diet becomes even more crucial. A balanced diet plays a crucial role in supporting their overall health and vitality. To support this, it is important to encourage them to make conscious choices and involve them in the meal planning and preparation process. The best way to do this is by incorporating nutritious meals into their routine to ensure they receive the necessary nutrients for optimal health and one simple and delicious way is by incorporating almonds into his diet. Keep a jar of almonds readily available in the kitchen to encourage consumption as a standalone snack or incorporate them into breakfast cereals, yoghurt or smoothies. This simple step not only adds a delightful crunch but also enhances the nutritional value of his meals.

3. Prioritise mental health

Always make it a priority to remind him to prioritise his mental health. Understand the importance of managing stress and finding moments of relaxation in our busy lives. So, constantly encourage your father to engage in activities that help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. One of the practices to suggest to him is meditation. Meditation has proven to be an effective way to reduce stress, improve mental clarity and cultivate a sense of inner peace. Guide him through simple meditation techniques and encourage him to set aside a few minutes each day to reconnect with himself and find solace. Another activity that your father can enjoy is pursuing a hobby. Whether it is gardening, painting or playing a musical instrument, engaging in activities that bring him joy and relaxation is essential for his overall well-being.

Let us make a heartfelt promise to give our fathers the extra care they deserve. By focusing on their fitness and overall well-being, we can show our love and gratitude in a meaningful way. Remember, it is the small steps that count and together, we can make a big difference in the lives of our fathers.