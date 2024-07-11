Men's age affects fertility: 12 lifestyle, exercise, diet and nutrition tips for managing it

Male age is a critical factor in fertility and reproductive health because as men age, changes in sexual function, spermatogenesis, semen parameters, hormonal levels and DNA integrity can collectively contribute to infertility and impact pregnancy outcomes. Awareness of these age-related factors is essential for couples seeking to achieve conception, especially those considering assisted reproductive techniques. Men's age affects fertility: 12 lifestyle, exercise, diet and nutrition tips for managing male infertility (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parul Agarwal, Director – Department of Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, encouraged early evaluation and management of male infertility issues as they can improve the chances of successful conception and healthy pregnancies. She recommended the following tips for managing male infertility -

Lifestyle Changes

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight or underweight can affect hormone production and sperm health. Aim for a balanced diet and regular exercise. Exercise Regularly: Moderate physical activity can help maintain a healthy weight and improve overall health. Avoid excessive exercise, which can negatively impact testosterone levels. Avoid Smoking and Alcohol: Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can reduce sperm count and motility. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can improve fertility. Reduce Stress: High stress levels can interfere with hormones needed to produce sperm. Consider stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, or counseling. Avoid Heat Exposure: Excessive heat can impair sperm production. Avoid hot tubs, saunas, and tight underwear that can increase scrotal temperature.

Diet and Nutrition

Balanced Diet: Ensure a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Nutrients like zinc, selenium, and vitamins C and E are crucial for sperm health. Antioxidant-Rich Foods: Foods high in antioxidants can help protect sperm from oxidative stress. Include foods like berries, nuts, and leafy greens. Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration is essential for overall health, including reproductive health.

Medical Interventions

Consult a Specialist: A urologist or fertility specialist can help diagnose the cause of infertility and recommend appropriate treatments. Medications: Certain medications can help improve sperm production and function. Hormone treatments may be prescribed if there are hormonal imbalances.

Monitoring and Testing