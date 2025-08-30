AIIMS gastroenterologist explains best time to take Ashwagandha: 'Watch this before you take your next supplement'

In an August 29 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, focused on optimal timing for various supplements to maximise their intended effects. Also read | What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know about the Ayurvedic superfood Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous benefits for overall health and wellness. (Freepik)

Dr Sethi suggested taking ashwagandha in the evening to aid relaxation and reduce cortisol, while melatonin is best consumed 30-60 minutes before bed to support sleep initiation.

For creatine, Dr Sethi explained consistent daily intake is key, whether post-workout or at another time. Lastly, psyllium husk is recommended in the morning before breakfast with water to enhance digestive regularity and feelings of fullness.

He wrote in his caption, “Stop wasting your supplements... (know) the best time to take popular supplements like ashwagandha, creatine, and melatonin so you get the maximum absorption and benefits. Don’t let your routine go to waste. Watch this before you take your next supplement.”

What is the best time to take ashwagandha?

Dr Sethi said, “The best time to take ashwagandha is evening because it can help lower cortisol levels and promote calm.”

What is the best time to take creatine?

He added, “The best time to take creatine is post-workout or actually any time of the day as long as you maintain consistency.”

What is the best time to take melatonin?

According to Dr Sethi, “The best time to take melatonin is around 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime because that supports sleep onset.”

What is the best time to take psyllium husk?

He said, “And the best time to take psyllium husk is in the morning before breakfast with water. This improves stool regularity and promotes satiety.”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.