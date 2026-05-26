AIIMS-trained neurologist shares the most common blood pressure mistake that leads to inaccurate readings

Monitoring your blood pressure regularly can be an important habit, especially since high blood pressure remains the leading modifiable risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Keeping track of your readings can help you spot changes early and manage your cardiovascular health better. But simply checking it isn’t enough – how and when you measure your blood pressure matters just as much. Taking it incorrectly can result in misleading numbers, causing unnecessary worry or even masking an underlying issue. That’s why understanding the right way to monitor your blood pressure at home is essential.

Read more to find out the most common blood pressure mistake.(Unsplash)

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Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is breaking down some of the most common mistakes people make while measuring their blood pressure – errors that can often lead to inaccurate or misleading readings. In an Instagram video shared on May 23, the neurologist highlights, “You have been checking your blood pressure in the wrong way and at the wrong time for years. How can you get an accurate sense of your blood pressure if you are not checking it correctly?”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sehrawat, many people may have been checking their blood pressure incorrectly for years without realising it. She explains that one of the most common mistakes is measuring blood pressure during episodes of headache, nervousness, palpitations, or a panic attack. Since these moments can temporarily raise your readings, the numbers may not reflect your actual baseline blood pressure. For a more accurate measurement, she advises checking it when your body is relaxed and at rest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sehrawat, many people may have been checking their blood pressure incorrectly for years without realising it. She explains that one of the most common mistakes is measuring blood pressure during episodes of headache, nervousness, palpitations, or a panic attack. Since these moments can temporarily raise your readings, the numbers may not reflect your actual baseline blood pressure. For a more accurate measurement, she advises checking it when your body is relaxed and at rest. {{/usCountry}}

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She notes, “You should not check your blood pressure only when you have symptoms. What people often do is check it when they have a headache, nervousness, palpitations, feel like they are having a panic attack, or feel uneasy. Instead, you must take your blood pressure during your resting phase.”

Ideal time to check blood pressure

Dr Sehrawat says there is no single fixed ideal time to check blood pressure, but she recommends taking it during a consistent window – preferably between 8 am and 9 am or 8 pm and 9 pm. She also stresses that for an accurate reading, you should avoid eating, exercising, smoking, or consuming stimulants such as tea or coffee for at least 30 minutes beforehand. If you feel the urge to urinate, emptying your bladder before the measurement is also advised, as even that can influence your blood pressure reading.

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The neurologist explains, “While there is no specific ‘ideal’ time written or observed in studies, the window between 8:00 am to 9:00 am and 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm is considered a good time. Whenever you take your blood pressure, ensure that half an hour prior, you have not eaten, exercised, walked or run fast, or smoked. You should also avoid consuming tea, coffee, or any caffeine. Additionally, emptying your bladder if you feel the urge to urinate before sitting down to check your blood pressure will provide a better and more accurate reading. At the very least, keep these factors in mind for your blood pressure monitoring.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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