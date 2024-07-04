Amazon deals on mattresses: Get up to 40% off on best mattress brands in India, top 9 deals for maximum savings

Are you noticing signs of wear and tear, such as sagging, lumps, or noticeable indentations on your mattress that impact your comfort and support? Or are you waking up with aches and pains or struggling to find a comfortable sleeping position? Additionally, is your mattress older than 7-10 years? All of these indicate that it might be time to consider a replacement and buy a new mattress at the earliest. And what’s better than buying the best mattress from Amazon deals at discounted prices? Explore the 9 best Amazon deals on mattresses for superior comfort and maximum savings.(Unsplash)

Yes, you read that right! Amazon is offering amazing deals on the best mattress brands in India, with discounts of up to 40%. We've curated a list of 9 incredible deals on mattresses on Amazon that offer maximum savings on a variety of mattress types.

These Amazon deals on mattresses cater to different comfort preferences and budgets, ensuring everyone can find their ideal match. With such significant discounts, you can enjoy premium comfort and support without overspending. Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon offers!

Get the best Amazon deals on mattresses with the SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress featuring AirGen™ Memory Foam. Designed for balanced comfort with a medium-firm feel, this 6-inch king-size mattress (78x72x6 inches) combines 1 inch of gel memory foam and 5 inches of high-density base support foam. The SoftTouch bamboo zipper cover adds a touch of luxury and is easy to clean. Enjoy uninterrupted sleep with zero partner disturbance and the assurance of zero harmful chemicals. With a 10-year warranty and convenient delivery in a box, this mattress offers premium quality and support directly from the factory. SleepyCat is one of the best mattress brands and you can get it with unbeatable Amazon offers on mattresses.

Specifications of SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress:

Brand: SleepyCat Size: King (78x72x6 inches) Fill Material: High-density foam Special Feature: AirGen™ Memory Foam Item Firmness Description: Medium firm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Medium firm feel for balanced comfort Only available in one firmness level Zero partner disturbance Higher weight (20 kg) might be cumbersome to move 10-year warranty and convenient delivery May require a specific bed size due to exact dimensions

Explore these Amazon offers on mattresses and find the best mattress for your needs with the SmartGRID Ortho from The Sleep Company. Designed for back pain relief and certified by AIHA, this queen-size mattress (78x60 inches) features patented Japanese SmartGRID technology. With a medium-firm feel (7 on the firmness scale), it provides optimal support and cooling comfort with 2500+ air channels. The 550 GSM cotton knitted fabric is soft and breathable, ensuring a comfortable sleep experience. Enjoy zero partner disturbance and peace of mind with non-toxic, hypoallergenic materials. This orthopaedic mattress is perfect for all ages, offering the best combination of comfort and support.

Specifications of the Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress Queen Size

Brand: The Sleep Company Size: Queen (78x60 inches) Special Feature: Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology Item Firmness Description: Medium firm Product Weight: 40 kilograms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid AIHA certified for back pain relief Heavier weight (40 kg) can be difficult to move 2500+ air channels for cooling comfort Firmness may not suit those preferring softer mattresses Non-toxic and hypoallergenic materials

Discover unparalleled comfort and support with the SleepyCat Latex Mattress, available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses. This king-size hybrid mattress (78x72x6 inches) features a unique combination of latex and memory foam for firm, orthopaedic support. The top layer of latex with Pinhole technology ensures excellent airflow and firmness, while the open-cell memory foam with a 5-zone base provides targeted support for your body. The bamboo cover adds a soft, breathable touch, enhancing your sleep experience. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress offers long-lasting durability and comfort. Explore the best mattress brands and Amazon offers on mattresses to find your perfect sleep solution.

Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Mattress:

Brand: SleepyCat Size: King (78x72x6 inches) Fill Material: Latex Special Feature: Pinhole technology, 5-zone support Cover Material: Bamboo

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Firm orthopaedic support Only available in one firmness level Excellent airflow with Pinhole technology Higher weight (21 kg) might be cumbersome to move 10-year warranty May require specific bed size due to exact dimensions

Enhance your sleep quality with the duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Mattress, available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses. This queen-size mattress (78x60x6 inches) is doctor-recommended and designed with advanced orthopaedic support. Featuring 5-zone orthopaedic technology, it adapts to your body's needs, providing personalised support and optimal spinal alignment. The adaptive memory foam cradles pressure points, ensuring a restful sleep. The luxury anti-microbial fabric shields the mattress from fungi, dust mites, and harmful bacteria, maintaining ultimate freshness and hygiene. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress promises durability and comfort. Explore this Amazon offer on mattresses to find the best mattress for your needs.

Specifications of duroflex LiveIn Duropedic:

Brand: duroflex Size: Queen (78x60x6 inches) Fill Material: Memory foam Special Feature: Orthopaedic support Top Style: Pillow top

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Doctor recommended for orthopaedic support Higher weight (28.8 kg) might be cumbersome to move 5-zone orthopaedic technology for personalised support Only available in one firmness level Triple anti-microbial fabric for hygiene May require a specific bed size due to exact dimensions

5. Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Dual HR Foam Mattress

Experience dual comfort options with the Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Reversible Dual HR Foam Mattress, available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses. This double bed mattress (72x48x5 inches) features a unique reversible design with medium firm and firm support options. The Duos™ precision-cut foam with ergonomic zones provides targeted support and comfort. It is crafted with Oeko Tex-certified premium high GSM luxury fabric, ensuring durability and aesthetics. The removable zipper cover allows for easy maintenance and washing, enhancing mattress hygiene. Ideal for adults seeking versatile comfort, this mattress is designed to be rotated head to toe every 6 months for an extended lifespan.

Specifications of Livpure Smart

Brand: Livpure Smart Size: Double bed (72x48x5 inches) Fill Material: High-density foam Special Feature: Reversible comfort, Duos™ precision-cut foam Top Style: Tight top

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reversible design for dual comfort options May not provide extreme firmness or plushness Oeko Tex certified premium fabric for durability Limited size availability Easy maintenance with removable washable cover Requires regular rotation for optimal use

Explore Amazon offers on mattresses to find the best mattress for your back health and sleep needs. The duroflex Back Magic Mattress is recommended by doctors and available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses at affordable prices. This double-size mattress (75x42x6 inches) features advanced 5-zone dual-density orthopaedic support technology. The high-density coir construction ensures firm support and natural cooling, perfect for alleviating night sweats. It is crafted with knitted fabric and PU foam quilting for durability and comfort. Designed sustainably with 40% recycled yarn from PET bottles, this mattress promotes eco-friendly living.

Specifications of duroflex Back Magic - Doctor Recommended:

Brand: duroflex Size: Double size (75x42x6 inches) Fill Material: Coir Special Feature: 5-zone orthopaedic technology, naturally cooling coir Top Style: Tight top

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Doctor recommended for orthopaedic support May be too firm for those preferring softer mattresses 5-zone orthopaedic technology for even weight distribution Heavier weight (23.19 kg) may be difficult to move Naturally cooling coir for temperature regulation Limited size availability

Experience versatile comfort with the Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 5-Inch Single Size Dual Comfort Foam Mattress, available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses. This single-size mattress (75x36x5 inches) offers dual comfort with a reversible design—choose between firm and soft sides to suit your preference. Built with high-resilience foam and hyper-soft foam, it provides excellent support and comfort. The premium knitted fabric cover, with a zipper for easy removal and cleaning, adds convenience and hygiene. Recommended by the National Health Academy, this mattress is Certi-PUR US certified for durability and non-toxic emissions.

Specifications of Centuary Mattresses

Brand: Centuary Mattresses Size: Single (75x36x5 inches) Fill Material: High resilience foam, hyper soft foam Special Feature: Dual comfort (firm & soft), reversible design Cover Material: Premium knitted fabric Warranty: 7 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reversible design for dual comfort options May not suit those looking for extremely plush mattresses Certi-PUR US-certified non-toxic foam Single size may not be suitable for larger beds Convenient vacuum-packed delivery Firmness may vary between sides

This single-size mattress (72x30x4 inches) by one of the best mattress brands, Springwel, offers a firm feel and is crafted from high-density PU foam for optimal support and comfort. Designed in beige with a tight top style, it features hypoallergenic properties, making it ideal for allergy-prone individuals. The mattress is lightweight (8000 grams), making it easy to handle and manoeuvre. It is recommended for those seeking value and quality, with a focus on durability and standardised quality control. Hand washable for easy maintenance, this mattress ensures long-lasting comfort. Explore this incredible Amazon offer on mattresses and buy the best mattress at a huge discount.

Specifications of Springwel Endura Plus:

Brand: Springwel Size: Single (72x30x4 inches) Fill Material: PU Foam Special Feature: Hypoallergenic Top Style: Tight top

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-density PU foam for optimum support Single size may not be suitable for larger beds Lightweight and easy to handle May feel too firm for those preferring softer mattresses Hypoallergenic properties Hand wash only maintenance requirement

Experience superior comfort and hygiene with the duroflex Livein 6 Inch Queen Size Medium Firm Mattress, available in the best Amazon deals on mattresses. This queen-size mattress features pressure-relieving memory foam that adapts to your body's contours, providing exceptional comfort and support. It comes with a triple anti-microbial fabric layer, shielding against fungi, dust mites, and bacteria for ultimate freshness and hygiene. Designed in white with a tight top style and breathable fabric cover, this mattress ensures a cool and comfortable sleep environment. Conveniently vacuum-packed as a bed-in-a-box, it offers a hassle-free setup—just unroll and slice out the covering to let your mattress breathe back to life.

Specifications of duroflex Livein - Pressure Relieving

Brand: duroflex Size: Queen size (78x60x6 inches) Fill Material: Memory Foam Special Feature: Triple anti-microbial fabric, breathable cover Top Style: Tight top

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pressure-relieving memory foam for excellent comfort May be too firm for those seeking a plush feel Triple anti-microbial fabric for hygiene Heavyweight (19.7 kg) may be difficult to move 10-year warranty for peace of mind Initial odour from packaging may require airing out

Top 3 features of mattresses on best Amazon deals

Best mattresses Size and dimension Fill material Special features SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress King (78x72x6 inches) High-density foam AirGen™ Memory Foam The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress Queen (78x60 inches) Memory foam Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology SleepyCat Latex Mattress King (78x72x6 inches) Latex Pinhole technology, 5-zone support duroflex LiveIn Duropedic Queen (78x60x6 inches) Memory foam Orthopaedic support Livpure Smart Ortho Duos Mattress Double bed (72x48x5 inches) High-density foam Reversible comfort, Duos™ precision-cut foam duroflex Back Magic Mattress Double size (75x42x6 inches) Coir 5-zone orthopaedic technology Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Single (75x36x5 inches) High resilience foam, hyper soft foam Dual comfort (firm & soft), reversible design Springwel Endura Plus Mattress Single (72x30x4 inches) PU Foam Hypoallergenic duroflex Livein Pressure Relieving Mattress Single (72x36x5 inches) Memory foam Eco-friendly, pressure-relieving

Best value for money Amazon deal on mattresses

Experience versatile comfort with the Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 5-Inch Single Size Dual Comfort Foam Mattress, now at an unbeatable Amazon deal with a 40% discount. This mattress offers dual comfort with a reversible design, allowing you to choose between firm and soft sides based on your preference. Crafted from high-resilience foam and hyper-soft foam, it ensures exceptional support and comfort. The premium knitted fabric cover is easy to remove and clean, enhancing convenience and hygiene. Certified by Certi-PUR US for durability and non-toxic emissions, it's recommended by the National Health Academy. With a 7-year warranty, this mattress combines quality, comfort, and affordability, making it the best value for money Amazon deal on mattresses.

Best overall Amazon deal on mattresses

Get the best Amazon deal on mattresses with the SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress at a 25% discount. This king-size mattress (78x72x6 inches) features AirGen™ Memory Foam for balanced comfort with a medium-firm feel. It includes 1 inch of gel memory foam atop 5 inches of high-density base support foam, ensuring support and comfort. The SoftTouch bamboo zipper cover adds a touch of luxury and practicality for easy cleaning. It offers zero partner disturbance and peace of mind with zero harmful chemicals. Backed by a 10-year warranty and convenient box delivery, SleepyCat offers premium quality directly from the factory, making it an unbeatable choice on Amazon for quality and savings.

FAQs on best mattresses

What size mattress should I buy?

Choose a size that fits your bed frame and accommodates your sleeping needs. Common sizes include Twin, Full, Queen, and King.

How often should I replace my mattress?

Typically, mattresses should be replaced every 7-10 years, depending on the type and wear.

What is the best type of mattress for back pain?

Memory foam or hybrid mattresses with medium firmness often provide good support for back pain.

How can I make my mattress last longer?

Use a mattress protector, rotate it regularly, and follow the manufacturer's care guidelines for cleaning and maintenance.

What should I look for in a mattress warranty?

Check for coverage length, what it covers (sagging, defects), and any conditions or exclusions that may apply.

