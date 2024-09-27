Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE : Up to 55% off on best mattresses from top brands

The wait is over! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, exclusively for Prime members, offering massive discounts on premium mattresses from top brands. If you're a Prime member, this is your chance to enjoy up to 55% off on the best mattresses, including memory foam, orthopaedic, and spring varieties. Elevate your sleep quality and comfort while saving big on top-notch brands like Wakefit, Sleepwell, Duroflex and many more! Upgrade to a more comfy mattress during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

With early access to these amazing deals, you will get first dibs on the best offers before they're available to everyone else. Whether you're revamping your bedroom or upgrading your sleep experience, this sale is the perfect opportunity to find the ideal mattress at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers! Shop now and enjoy early deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

Upgrade your sleep with the Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress. This medium-firm mattress adapts to your body shape, providing excellent back support without sagging. Its breathable premium fabric ensures comfort, while the machine-washable cover adds convenience. Available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 with an incredible 54% discount, this best-selling mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. Don’t miss out on this top deal during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024. Shop now and enjoy quality sleep at unbeatable prices.

Specifications of Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress

Warranty: 10 years

Material: High-quality memory foam for optimal back support

Cover: Machine-washable premium fabric for easy maintenance

Comfort Level: Medium-firm, adapts to body shape without sagging

Breathability: Designed for airflow to keep you cool during sleep

Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Centuary Sleepables 5-Inch Dual Comfort Mattress. Featuring firm and soft sides, this reversible mattress offers customisable comfort to suit your preferences. Made from high resilience foam and hypoallergenic materials, it ensures long-lasting durability. With antimicrobial properties and a premium knitted fabric cover, it promotes a healthy sleeping environment. Get this top-rated mattress now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 with a huge 55% discount!

Specifications of Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 5-Inch Dual Comfort Mattress

Dimensions: 5-inch thickness, queen size.

Dual Comfort: Reversible design with firm and soft sides.

Material: Made from high-resilience foam for durability.

Hypoallergenic: Antimicrobial properties for a healthier sleep environment.

Cover: Premium knitted fabric for added comfort.

3. Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress

Experience the best of comfort with the Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Mattress. This innovative mattress features a dual-flip design, offering medium soft and medium firm options for personalized comfort. Crafted from high-density foam and covered in premium high GSM tranquil fabric, it ensures durability and breathability for a restful night’s sleep. The washable zipper cover adds convenience for easy maintenance. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, enjoy a fantastic 50% discount on this top-rated orthopaedic mattress.\

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress

Design: Dual-flip with medium soft and medium firm options.

Material: High-density foam for comfort and support.

Cover: Premium high GSM fabric with a washable zipper cover.

Durability: Designed for long-lasting use with breathability.

Comfort: Provides personalized comfort for all sleeping positions.

This 10-inch Wakefit Elevate Pocket Spring Mattress in queen size combines the comfort of medium soft memory foam with the bounciness of pocket springs, ensuring excellent support and reduced motion transfer. Covered in a stylish grey fabric, it is hypoallergenic and features a removable cover for easy cleaning. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for quality sleep. During the Amazon Sale 2024, take advantage of an incredible 51% discount on this premium mattress.

Specifications of Wakefit Spring Mattress

Type: 10-inch pocket spring mattress.

Support: Combines medium soft memory foam with pocket springs for optimal support.

Cover: Hypoallergenic with a removable and washable cover.

Dimensions: Queen size (78x60 inches).

Warranty: 10 years for reliability and durability.

5. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress | High Density Resitec (HR) Foam

Upgrade your sleep with the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress, featuring high-density Resitec foam that offers the perfect blend of comfort and support. This king-size mattress (72x72x8 inches) is designed with medium firmness, combining memory foam for plush comfort and high-density foam for excellent back support. The breathable fabric enhances airflow, while the Neem Fresher Technology keeps it allergen-free. With a 10-year warranty, this mattress ensures long-lasting durability. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, enjoy a fantastic 45% discount on this premium mattress.

Specifications of Sleepwell Ortho Mattress

Material: High-density Resitec (HR) foam for support.

Firmness: Medium firmness ideal for back support.

Size: King size (72x72x8 inches).

Breathability: Fabric designed to enhance airflow for a comfortable sleep.

Technology: Neem Fresher Technology for allergen resistance and freshness.

Experience ultimate comfort with the Flo Foam Ortho Mattress, designed with Aloe Vera-infused orthopaedic support to relieve pain and enhance sleep quality. This king-size mattress (78x72x6 inches) offers medium firmness and features a unique blend of high-resilience and proprietary responsive foam that ensures optimal spinal alignment. The breathable, zippered cover is removable and machine-washable for easy maintenance. Enjoy a fantastic 46% discount during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024.

Specifications of Flo Foam Ortho Mattress

Size: King-size (78x72x6 inches).

Material: Aloe Vera-infused orthopaedic foam for enhanced support.

Firmness: Medium firmness for balanced comfort.

Cover: Breathable, zippered, removable, and machine-washable.

Warranty: 10-year warranty for durability.

Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support

Experience exceptional comfort with the Kurl-On Dual Mattress available at a heavy discount on Amazon Sale 2024, featuring a versatile design that offers both soft and firm support. This dual reversible mattress (72x60x4 inches) is crafted with high-resilience foam, allowing you to choose your preferred firmness for a customised sleep experience. The plush, hypoallergenic surface is not only comfortable but also safe for kids, minimising static buildup. With a premium finish and a 10-year warranty, this mattress promises durability and quality.

Specifications of Kurl-On Dual Mattress

Size: Dual reversible design (72x60x4 inches).

Material: High-resilience foam for customised support.

Features: Offers both soft and firm comfort options.

Safety: Hypoallergenic surface minimises static buildup, safe for kids.

Warranty: 10-year warranty ensuring long-lasting quality.

Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress | High Density

Upgrade your sleep experience with the Kurl-On Orthopaedic Mattress, designed for ultimate back and spine support. This medium-firm mattress (78x60x6 inches) combines high-density memory foam with a plush top to provide exceptional comfort that adapts to your body heat and weight. Its hypoallergenic properties ensure a safe sleeping environment for the whole family. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects and a 38% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

Specifications of Kurl-On Orthopedic Mattress

Size: Medium-firm (78x60x6 inches).

Material: High-density memory foam for excellent body contouring.

Features: Hypoallergenic properties for a safe sleep environment.

Support: Specifically designed for back and spine support.

Warranty: 10-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Mattress

Discover the Sleepyhead Flip Mattress, a premium dual-sided design offering both soft and firm support (78x60x5 inches). With a plush side for gentle cushioning and a firmer side for optimal body alignment, this high-density foam mattress adapts to your sleep preferences. Its breathable fabric keeps you cool, while the 7-year warranty ensures lasting quality. Experience 46% savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 and enjoy the flexibility of two mattresses in one!

Specifications of Sleepyhead Flip Mattress

Size: Dual-sided design (78x60x5 inches).

Material: High-density foam with plush and firm sides.

Features: Breathable fabric for enhanced airflow.

Versatility: Offers two firmness options in one mattress.

Warranty: 7-year warranty for reliable quality.

Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible HR Foam Mattress

Enjoy 41% savings on the Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Mattress during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, and rest easy with a 7-year warranty. Designed with 3D SleepTech, it features three ergonomic support zones for customized comfort. This double bed mattress measures 72x48x5 inches and offers both medium firm and medium plush sides, allowing you to choose what feels best for you. Made from breathable ComfortScience foam and wrapped in high GSM sporty fabric, it promotes airflow for a refreshing sleep experience.

Specifications of Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Mattress

Size: Double bed (72x48x5 inches).

Material: ComfortScience foam with 3D SleepTech for support.

Features: Three ergonomic zones for customized comfort.

Flexibility: Medium firm and medium plush sides available.

Warranty: 7-year warranty for peace of mind.

FAQs on mattresses on Amazon Sale What is the difference between memory foam and innerspring mattresses? Memory foam mattresses conform to your body shape, providing support and pressure relief, while innerspring mattresses use coils for support and have a bouncier feel.

How often should I replace my mattress? It's recommended to replace your mattress every 7-10 years, but signs like sagging, discomfort, or allergies may indicate it's time for a new one sooner.

What firmness level should I choose? Firmness is subjective and depends on your sleeping position. Side sleepers often prefer softer mattresses for pressure relief, while back and stomach sleepers may need firmer support.

How can I clean and maintain my mattress? Regularly vacuum your mattress, use a mattress protector, and spot clean stains with mild soap. Rotate your mattress every few months to ensure even wear.

Do mattresses come with warranties? Yes, most mattresses come with warranties ranging from 5 to 10 years, covering defects in materials and workmanship. Always check the warranty details before purchasing.

