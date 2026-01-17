Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE: Get up to 35% off on night serums for anti-ageing and repairing your skin

Night serum for your skin works best when you're resting. During sleep, the skin shifts into repair mode, boosting cell renewal and enhancing the absorption of active ingredients compared to daytime use. This makes night serums especially effective for concerns such as dehydration, dullness, uneven tone, and early signs of ageing. Grab night serums at up to 35% off, repair, hydrate, and glow. (AI generated) The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is live, making it easier than ever to add a night serum to your skin care routine. With discounts of up to 35%, serums that are usually costly become more accessible to try. If your 2026 goal includes better hydration, visible repair, and waking up to fresher-looking skin, this sale is a timely chance to invest smartly. 8 top-rated night serums for skin to get during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

Garnier Bright Complete Night Vitamin C Serum, featuring 10% pure Vitamin C, works overnight to brighten dull skin and support an even tone. Lightweight and suitable for all skin types, it absorbs quickly without leaving a heavy residue. For best results, apply 2–3 drops to clean, dry skin each night, before applying moisturiser. Regular use helps reveal a more radiant, refreshed complexion by morning.

Minimalist Multi-Peptide Night Face Serum targets signs of ageing while you sleep with a powerful blend of 7% Matrixyl 3000 and 3% Bio-Placenta. These key ingredients support collagen production, improve elasticity, and aid overnight repair. Lightweight and hydrating, it helps smooth fine lines and enhances firmness. Apply at night on clean skin for deeper nourishment and a more youthful, refreshed appearance by morning.

Foxtale 0.15% Retinol Night Serum is designed for those transitioning into anti-ageing care. The low-strength retinol works overnight to soften fine lines and improve skin texture without the usual dryness or purging. It suits first-time retinol users and individuals with sensitive skin types seeking gradual, visible results. Use at night on clean skin to support smoother, fresher-looking skin over time.

Plum 1% Retinol Advanced Anti-Ageing Night Face Serum combines retinol with bakuchiol to support collagen levels and address fine lines and wrinkles over time. The formula is designed to strike a balance between performance and comfort, making it suitable for various skin types. It works overnight to improve skin texture and firmness, making it a practical option for those focused on early signs of ageing and long-term skin renewal.

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum works while you sleep to improve skin texture and renewal without redness or irritation. Its fragrance-free retinol formula helps speed up cell turnover, smooth fine lines, and refine uneven tone for a more radiant look by morning. Suitable for normal, oily, dry, and combination skin, it’s a dependable night serum for consistent, long-term skin renewal.

Derma Decode Retinol Night Serum blends 0.5% retinol with 3% peptides, 5% niacinamide, and 1% hyaluronic acid to target signs of ageing while you sleep. This balanced night serum refines texture, supports collagen, and hydrates without irritation, making it suitable for oily, dry, and sensitive skin. The airless pump ensures freshness, setting it apart from standard retinol serums.

PLIX: THE PLANT FIX Pomegranate Overnight Repair Dewy Serum combines potent botanical ingredients to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while boosting skin's natural hydration. Rich in pomegranate antioxidants, it supports collagen production and helps restore a youthful, dewy glow. Suitable for both women and men, this anti-ageing serum nourishes and replenishes skin overnight, making it a helpful addition to nightly skincare routines.

FAQ’s: Night serum for face What does a night serum for the face do? Night serums help hydrate, repair, and support skin renewal while you sleep. Who should use night serums? Anyone dealing with dryness, dullness, fine lines, or early signs of ageing can benefit. Are night serums suitable for oily skin? Yes, lightweight night serums absorb well and work without leaving skin greasy. Why buy night serums during the Republic Day Sale 2026? The sale offers up to 35% off, making premium night serums more affordable.