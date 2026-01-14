Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starts soon: Grab bicycles at up to 70% for active living and better health
Published on: Jan 14, 2026 10:00 am IST
Amazon Republic Day Sale is here soon: Grab bicycles at 70% off that keep you moving and support better health.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Urban Terrain Bolt Steel Cycle/Bicycle MTB 27.5 inch Single Speed View Details
|
|
|
|
Leader Beast 26T IBC Premium City Bike Cycle View Details
|
|
|
|
VESCO 24 T Drift Cycle for Big Kids MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years - Bike for Boys and Girls - 85% Pre-Assembled, Frame Size: 12 - Suitable for Children 3 Feet 10 Inch+ Height - Unisex Cycle (Tribe, Yellow & Black),Rigid View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Cradiac XC 900 24 Speed 6061 Alloy Cycle 27.5 T 24 Geared Bicycle for Men with Front Zoom Lockout Suspension & Dual Disc Brake Mountain Bike | Ideal for 14+ Years, Unisex, Frame Size : 18 Inch, Grey View Details
|
₹18,040
|
|
|
Kidsmate Stario Bike 20 x 300 Kids Cycle with Front Suspension | Dual Disc Brake | Ideal 7-10 Years 20T Fat Tyre Cycle - Matt Black View Details
|
₹4,599
|
|
|
FitTrip Fox Rush 29T | 21 SPD Shimano Altus Gears | Imported Clarks Dual Disk Brakes | XC60 Lockout Suspension I 1030 Alloy Frame w/Internal Cabling| Unisex MTB Geared Cycle (Turquoise Green) View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Hero Rove IC 24T Single Speed Mountain Bicycle for Men View Details
|
|
|
