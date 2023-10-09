Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 40% off on healthcare products, supplements

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is back and so are the offers, deals and discounts. While there is a whole spectrum of products that is part of this sale, for this article we will look at healthcare products and health supplements. Amazon Sale 2023: Get attractive discount on health products.

Taking healthcare products and supplements under a doctor's guidance is crucial for personalized health management. Doctors can assess individual needs, provide tailored recommendations, and monitor potential interactions with medications or existing health conditions. This ensures that the supplements and products chosen are safe, effective, and aligned with specific health goals, promoting overall well-being while minimizing potential risks and side effects. Consulting with a healthcare professional is a prudent step towards optimal health. There are some supplements such as muscle building ones and some herbal supplements that we can safely take with after consulting a doctor.

The good news is that such supplements are easily available online and are part of this Amazon sale as well. Take muscle mass-increasing supplements. Muscle-building supplements can provide bodybuilders with essential nutrients, protein, and amino acids, supporting muscle growth, repair, and overall performance during intense training and workouts.

Children love milk drinks because of their creamy taste and familiarity. Milk is rich in calcium, vitamin D, and protein, promoting healthy bone development, growth, and immune system support. Its versatility allows for various flavours and combinations, making it an appealing and nutritious choice for kids, aiding in their overall well-being.

Women in India are found to be wanting in vitamins and minerals as they often prioritise the health of their families over theirs. That needs to change and multivitamin supplements help bridge this gap, especially in women.

Multivitamins for women are essential supplements designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of women. They typically include key vitamins and minerals such as folic acid, calcium, iron, and various B vitamins. These supplements can help support women's reproductive health, bone density, and energy levels. They are especially beneficial for women with dietary restrictions, busy lifestyles, or specific health concerns to ensure they receive adequate nutrients.

We have bunched together some of the best supplements which are part of this Amazon Sale 2023. See here.

Ensure Complete, Balanced Nutrition Drink For Adults 1kg, Vanilla Flavour, Now With A Special Ingredient HMB And 32 Essential Nutrients To Help Build & Protect Muscle Strength

The Ensure Complete Balanced Nutrition Drink for Adults, a 1kg pack in delightful Vanilla flavour, is a good supplement to consider having regularly. This nutrition powerhouse now boasts the special addition of HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate) along with 32 essential nutrients, making it an exceptional choice to support muscle strength and overall health. Whether you're recovering from an illness, seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle, or simply need a convenient meal replacement, this drink has you covered. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and protein, it's a convenient way to ensure your body gets the nourishment it needs. Savour the taste while enhancing your vitality with Ensure Complete Nutrition Drink.

Specifications of Ensure Complete Balanced Nutrition Drink for Adults:

Quantity: 1kg pack.

Flavour: Vanilla.

Special Ingredient: Contains HMB (beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate).

Nutrient Content: Provides 32 essential nutrients.

Purpose: Designed to help build and protect muscle strength in adults.

Pros Cons 1. Packed with 32 essential nutrients 1. May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions 2. Contains HMB for muscle strength support 2. Flavour may not appeal to everyone

B00IFWE39Y

Sugar Free Green Stevia Pouch 400 g |100% Plant based Natural Sweetener | Equivalent to Sweetness from 1Kg Sugar | 100% Natural Stevia leaves| Sweet like Sugar but with zero calories

The Sugar-Free Green Stevia Pouch is a game-changer in natural sweeteners. Derived from 100% plant-based, natural Stevia leaves, this sweetener offers guilt-free indulgence. It's not just sugar-free; it's calorie-free, making it perfect for health-conscious individuals. A little goes a long way, as it's equivalent in sweetness to a whole kilogram of sugar. Enjoy the familiar sweetness of sugar without compromising your health. Whether in your coffee, tea, or favorite recipes, this 100% natural stevia sweetener is a wholesome and sustainable choice, ensuring that every sip and bite is both delicious and calorie-conscious.

Specifications of Sugar-Free Green Stevia Pouch:

Quantity: 400g pouch.

Sweetness Equivalent: Equal to the sweetness of 1kg of sugar.

Sweetener Type: 100% plant-based natural sweetener derived from stevia leaves.

Calorie Content: Zero calories, making it a healthy sugar substitute.

Sweetness Profile: Offers a sweet taste similar to sugar, enhancing its versatility in various culinary applications.

Pros Cons 1. 100% plant-based natural sweetener 1. Flavour may differ slightly from sugar 2. Calorie-free, making it suitable for diets 2. Individual sweetness perception can vary

B08MV26J7C

Complan Nutrition and Health Drink Royale Chocolate, 1kg Refill Pack with power of 100% Milk Protein and contains 34 Vital Nutrients

The Complan Nutrition and Health Drink Royale Chocolate is a 1kg refill pack of pure indulgence that nourishes both body and taste buds. With the power of 100% milk protein, it ensures strong muscles and overall vitality. Packed with 34 vital nutrients, this chocolatey delight not only satiates your cravings but also provides comprehensive nourishment. Whether you need a fulfilling snack or a post-workout boost, Complan Royale Chocolate is your go-to choice. It's the perfect blend of health and indulgence, making every sip a step towards a balanced and energetic life. Enjoy the goodness, one delicious glass at a time.

Specifications of Complan Nutrition and Health Drink Royale Chocolate:

Packaging: 1kg refill pack.

Flavour: Royale Chocolate, a delightful taste for enjoyable consumption.

Protein Source: Contains 100% milk protein for muscle strength and health.

Nutrient Count: Loaded with 34 vital nutrients to support overall well-being.

Versatility: Suitable for a variety of dietary needs, whether as a snack or post-workout drink.

Pros Cons 1. Contains 100% milk protein for strength 1. May not be suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance 2. Loaded with 34 vital nutrients for health

B00I4S8M82

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Catch up to 80% off on pet products

Protinex Diabetes Care Drink Mix For Adults - (Vanilla Flavor, 400 Gms, Jar) With Vital Nutrients To Manage Blood Sugar, Weight & Strength, Powder

The Protinex Diabetes Care Drink Mix, a 400g jar of health-conscious indulgence in delightful Vanilla flavour, is a great addition in the diet of a person with diabetes. Specifically designed for adults with diabetes, this expertly crafted formula combines deliciousness with functionality. Packed with vital nutrients, it assists in managing blood sugar levels, supports weight management, and enhances overall strength. Whether you're on a fitness journey or need a convenient way to nourish your body while keeping blood sugar in check, Protinex Diabetes Care is your answer. Sip on the goodness of Vanilla and empower yourself with the balanced nutrition you deserve, ensuring a healthier and more energetic lifestyle.

Specifications of Protinex Diabetes Care Drink Mix:

Flavor: Vanilla.

Quantity: 400 grams jar.

Target Audience: Adults, particularly those with diabetes.

Nutrient Focus: Formulated to manage blood sugar, support weight management, and enhance strength.

Form: Powdered drink mix for easy consumption.

Pros Cons 1. Specifically formulated for diabetes 1. May not appeal to those without diabetes 2. Contains vital nutrients for health 2. Individual response to the product may vary

B09DQMX43

MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate, Labdoor USA Certified Creatine (Unflavoured, 100 g / 0.22 lb, 33 Servings)

Introducing MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate, the ultimate fitness companion. Labdoor USA Certified for purity and quality, this unflavored gem comes in a convenient 100g package, providing you with 33 servings of pure power. Creatine Monohydrate is renowned for its role in boosting strength, endurance, and muscle growth, making it a must-have for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Free from additives and fillers, it's the purest form of creatine available. With MuscleBlaze, you can trust that every scoop is a step closer to your fitness goals. Elevate your performance, enhance your gains, and conquer your workouts with confidence, one serving at a time.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate:

Type: Creatine Monohydrate.

Certification: Labdoor USA Certified for quality and purity.

Quantity: 100 grams (0.22 lb).

Servings: Provides 33 servings per container.

Flavour: Unflavored, allowing for versatile use and mixing options.

Pros Cons 1. Labdoor USA Certified for quality 1. Unflavored taste may not suit everyone 2. Provides 33 servings per container 2. Some individuals may experience water retention, a common side effect of creatine supplementation

B00LLZ82O4

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 5 lb (+10% Extra), 2.5 kg (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate

The Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is the epitome of excellence in nutrition. This 5 lb pack, which includes a bonus 10% extra, delivers a total of 2.5 kg of pure goodness in delectable Double Rich Chocolate flavour. Crafted as a vegetarian-friendly supplement, it's a primary source of whey isolate, ideal for muscle support, growth, and post-workout recovery. ON's Gold Standard Whey is celebrated for its superior quality and taste, making it a favourite among fitness enthusiasts and athletes worldwide. Elevate your protein intake, fuel your workouts, and savor the rich chocolatey goodness while achieving your fitness goals.

Specifications of Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder:

Quantity: 5 lb pack with an additional 10% extra, totalling 2.5 kg.

Flavour: Double Rich Chocolate.

Protein Type: Whey Protein Isolate as the primary source.

Purpose: Designed for muscle support, growth, and post-workout recovery.

Dietary Compatibility: Vegetarian-friendly.

Pros Cons 1. High-quality primary source whey isolate 1. May not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance 2. Enhanced muscle support and recovery 2. Some individuals may find the flavor overpowering

B0C4LRVQW3

Centrum Women, World's No.1 Multivitamin with Biotin, Vitamin C & 21 vital Nutrients for Overall Health, Radiance, Strong Bones & Immunity (Veg) Pack of 50 tablets

The Centrum Women is the world's No.1 multivitamin for women's comprehensive well-being. This pack contains 50 vegetarian tablets, each packed with 21 essential nutrients, including biotin, vitamin C, and more. It's expertly formulated to support overall health, boost radiance, strengthen bones, and fortify immunity. Whether you're a busy professional, an active mother, or anyone striving for optimal health, Centrum Women ensures you get the daily nutritional support you need. These tablets are a convenient and reliable way to fill nutritional gaps and promote vitality. Elevate your wellness journey with the trusted choice of millions of women worldwide.

Specifications of Centrum Women Multivitamin Tablets:

Quantity: Pack of 50 tablets.

Target Audience: Designed for women's nutritional needs.

Nutrient Content: Contains 21 vital nutrients, including biotin and vitamin C.

Vegetarian-Friendly: Suitable for vegetarians.

Health Benefits: Supports overall health, radiance, strong bones, and immunity.

Pros Cons 1. Contains 21 vital nutrients for overall health 1. May not be suitable for individuals with specific dietary restrictions 2. Promotes radiance, strong bones, and immunity 2. Some individuals may prefer different forms of supplementation

B0BD2H2XJ2

Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer | Complex Carbohydrates, | 1000 Calories | Reduces Muscle Breakdown | Boosts Metabolism

The Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer in a delectable Chocolate flavour is a powerhouse of nutrition for those seeking to gain lean muscle mass. This 1kg pack offers a perfect blend of lean whey protein and complex carbohydrates, delivering a substantial 1000 calories per serving. Beyond providing essential calories, it's designed to reduce muscle breakdown, boost metabolism, and support muscle growth. Whether you're an athlete, bodybuilder, or someone looking to add healthy weight, this Real Mass Gainer is the ideal choice to fuel your fitness journey. Elevate your workout results and savor the rich chocolatey taste while building a stronger, fitter you.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer:

Quantity: 1kg pack.

Flavour: Chocolate.

Protein Type: Lean whey protein.

Caloric Content: Provides 1000 calories per serving.

Benefits: Reduces muscle breakdown and boosts metabolism.

Pros Cons 1. Contains lean whey protein for muscle 1. High caloric content may not suit those mass gain and recovery looking for lower-calorie supplements 2. Designed to reduce muscle breakdown 2. Chocolate flavour may not appeal to everyone

B07X8FWFMB

Dabur Chyawanprash - 2kg | 3X Immunity Action | With 40+ Ayurvedic Herbs | Helps Build Strength & Stamina | Builds Overall Health

Dabur Chyawanprash, in a generous 2kg pack, is a powerhouse of traditional Ayurvedic wellness. Infused with the goodness of 40+ Ayurvedic herbs, this remarkable formula offers 3X Immunity Action. Beyond boosting immunity, it helps build strength and stamina, making it an ideal daily supplement. Packed with antioxidants and natural goodness, Dabur Chyawanprash supports overall health and vitality. Whether you're looking to fortify your immune system, enhance endurance, or simply prioritize your well-being, this time-tested elixir is a flavorful and holistic way to achieve your health goals. Elevate your daily routine with the goodness of Ayurveda and feel the difference.

Specifications for Dabur Chyawanprash:

Quantity: 2kg pack.

Immunity Action: Offers 3X immunity support.

Herbal Composition: Contains 40+ Ayurvedic herbs.

Benefits: Helps build strength, stamina, and supports overall health.

Form: Comes in a traditional chyawanprash formulation.

Pros Cons 1. 3X Immunity Action 1. May not be suitable for those with allergies to certain herbal ingredients 2. Contains 40+ Ayurvedic herbs 2. Large pack size may not be convenient for everyone

B09P2Z5445

Zandu Kesari Jivan Chyawanprash, 900g– Ayurvedic Immunity Booster for Adults and Elders, Builds Energy, Strength & Stamina, Strengthens Bones, Enriched Revitalizer

Zandu Kesari Jivan Chyawanprash, now in a 900g pack, is a cherished Ayurvedic elixir for adults and elders. This time-tested formula is a powerhouse of natural ingredients that enhance immunity, boost energy, build strength, and stamina. Enriched with revitalizing properties, it not only supports overall health but also strengthens bones. Crafted with care, Zandu Kesari Jivan Chyawanprash is a perfect companion for those seeking a holistic approach to wellness. Elevate your daily routine with this rejuvenating blend, and experience the enduring benefits of traditional Ayurveda. Enjoy robust health and vitality with each spoonful.

Specifications of Zandu Kesari Jivan Chyawanprash:

Quantity: 900g pack.

Target Audience: Designed for adults and elders.

Benefits: Acts as an Ayurvedic immunity booster, builds energy, strength, stamina, and strengthens bones.

Formulation: Enriched revitalizer with a blend of traditional Ayurvedic ingredients.

Usage: Suitable for daily consumption to support overall health and vitality.

Pros Cons 1. Ayurvedic immunity booster for adults 1. May not be suitable for those with allergies to certain herbal ingredients 2. Builds energy, strength, and stamina 2. Some individuals may prefer different forms of supplementation

B00XRMM2DG

Himalaya Ashvagandha - 60 Tablets | Stress Relief | Rejuvenates Mind & Body | Improves Strength & Energy | General Wellness

Himalaya Ashvagandha, available in a pack of 60 tablets, is a natural remedy for stress relief and overall well-being. Derived from the potent Ashwagandha herb, it helps rejuvenate both mind and body. This supplement is designed to improve strength, boost energy levels, and enhance general wellness. Whether you're dealing with the demands of a hectic lifestyle or simply looking to elevate your overall vitality, Himalaya Ashvagandha provides a natural and holistic solution. Experience the benefits of this ancient Ayurvedic herb as it helps you manage stress, enhance your inner strength, and reinvigorate your energy.

Specifications of Himalaya Ashvagandha:



Quantity: 60 tablets per pack.

Purpose: Designed for stress relief and general wellness.

Main Ingredient: Contains Ashwagandha, a renowned Ayurvedic herb.

Benefits: Rejuvenates mind and body, improves strength, and boosts energy.

Form: Tablets for convenient and easy consumption.

Pros Cons 1. Natural remedy for stress relief 1. Individual response to the supplement may vary 2. Promotes general wellness and vitality 2. Not suitable for those with specific allergies or sensitivities

B01DQV8BIM

Best value for money

The best value for money among the listed products would likely be the "Sugar-Free Green Stevia Pouch." This 100% plant-based natural sweetener not only provides sweetness equivalent to 1kg of sugar but also offers the benefit of being calorie-free. It serves as a healthier sugar alternative and represents good value for those looking to reduce sugar intake without compromising on taste.

Best deals

The best deal among these products is the "MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate." This Labdoor USA Certified Creatine offers great value for those seeking to enhance their athletic performance. With 33 servings per container, it provides a substantial supply of high-quality creatine, which is known for improving strength and muscle endurance. Its unflavoured variety allows for versatile use, making it an economical choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to boost their workouts and recovery without added costs for flavourings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!