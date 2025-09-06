Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ammonia-free hair colours under 1000 safe for hair and scalp health

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 01:00 pm IST

Ammonia-free hair colour under ₹1000 is safe for men and women, delivering lasting shade without damaging hair and overall scalp health.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LOréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Colour View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Medium Brown 4.00-220 ml View Details checkDetails

₹643

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Streax Gel Hair Colour for Women & Men View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ammonia-free hair colours have gained a good reputation as a safer way to colour your hair. As the name suggests, these are free of ammonia, a commonly used ingredient that can make hair frizzy and dull, weaken hair structure, cause moisture loss, lead to scalp irritation and emit unpleasant fumes. With awareness, the demand for ammonia-free hair colours is increasing. These colours may not always be 100% chemical-free, but brands claim they are safer than regular hair colour options while maintaining hair strength and providing rich and lasting colour, gently.

Protect your hair and scalp with these safe ammonia-free hair colour that delivers long-lasting results.
Protect your hair and scalp with these safe ammonia-free hair colour that delivers long-lasting results.

Formulations with no ammonia also reduce damage and breakage, so they are considered the best choice to reduce hairfall and ensure healthy hair growth. Since various brands are available with ammonia-free hair colour under 1000, selecting products that deliver healthy-looking hair at a low price becomes easy, but confusing. Let us help you find the best options in India.

Best ammonia-free hair colour under Rs. 1000

1.

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Hair Colour

Loading Suggestions...

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss in the Shade of 400 Dark Brown, an ammonia-free hair colour under 1000, is used by both men and women. It is formulated with the Glycolic Gloss Complex, making your hair shiny and smooth while not irritating the scalp. This formula does not lose natural moisture or irritate the scalp like ammonia-based dyes, making it suitable for a sensitive scalp. It gives natural hair colour and long-lasting coverage, keeping the hair healthy and becoming a safe colouring choice.

2.

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour
Loading Suggestions...

Conditioning Hair Colour Darkest Brown 3N by Biotique Herbcolor hair colour is an ammonia-free, safe hair colour that contains nine organic herbs in extract form. It gives a natural, rich colour and makes hair shine naturally. This DIY hair colour pack is a good, cost-effective decision compared to expensive treatments in the salon because it delivers professional-quality results at a significantly lower cost. The herbal conditioning formula helps keep your hair healthy, minimises the damage, and offers long-term coverage without making the scalp dry and irritable.

3.

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black
Loading Suggestions...

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint is gaining popularity in the ammonia-free hair colour category under 1000. This permanent crème-based formula contains no harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, and resorcinol, making it safer for scalp health and overall hair strength. Formulated to cover grey hair, it gives lasting, natural-looking results. With nourishing ingredients that keep your hair shiny and smooth, Paradyes is gaining credibility as the product of choice among men and women who desire safe, effective and lasting hair colour at home.

4.

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint
Loading Suggestions...

Revlon Top Speed Hair Colour in Brownish Black is a good decision one can make when they want to colour their hair safely and effectively. Its ammonia-free formula offers maximum grey hair coverage within 5 minutes, which is ideal when one wants fast results without damaging their hair health. The extreme conditioning formula is used to ensure soft and glossy hair, and the fact that it is easy to apply makes it easy for beginners. This is the best choice when you want to have a trusted time-saving hair colour while caring for your scalp and hair.

5.

INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Medium Brown 4.00-220 ml
Loading Suggestions...

Indus Valley Basic Hair Colouring Medium Brown is a good choice for natural gel hair colour that is ammonia-free and costs under Rs. 1000. Devoid of ammonia and PPD, it applies soft organic ingredients to your scalp and gives maximum grey cover. The gel-based formula provides long-lasting colour and deep conditioning, leaving your hair smooth and healthy-looking. This product will suit the buyer who desires safe and natural effects with the added advantage of scalp-friendly nourishment.

6.

Streax Gel Hair Colour for Women & Men
Loading Suggestions...

Streax Gel Hair Colour Natural Brown is an easy-to-apply gel that offers a range of choices to men and women who want an ammonia-free colouring under Rs. 1000. It is formulated using a gel base, making it easy to apply and fully cover the grey areas without the use of parabens or sulphate. Its long-lasting colour will keep your hair soft and manageable, so you can use it at home. It's scalp-friendly, dries and irritates your hair less, making it a safer option than harsh dyes. This hair colour is affordable as it offers buyers a natural look with more care.

Similar stories:

Aloe vera gel: Your green secret to glowing skin and shiny hair; Our top 8 picks for you

Top 8 hair straightening brushes: Get salon-like silky, straight hair in minutes

Best Shikakai shampoos: Top 8 picks for soft, shiny, and dandruff-free healthy hair

  • Is a non-ammonia hair colour healthy for your scalp?

    Yes, ammonia-free hair colour is less harsh on the scalp and, hence, less irritating than chemical-based colour dyes.

  • Will ammonia-free hair colours cover up grey hair?

    Absolutely. Most brands list ammonia-free hair colours under Rs. 1000 with complete grey coverage, resulting in soft, shiny hair.

  • Do ammonia-free hair colours last long?

    Most of them have saturated shades that would last weeks without seeming faded.

  • Who is supposed to use ammonia-free hair colours?

    They suit men and women with sensitive scalps or those looking for safe and healthy hair results at home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Ammonia-free hair colours under 1000 safe for hair and scalp health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On