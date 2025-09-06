Ammonia-free hair colours under 1000 safe for hair and scalp health

Ammonia-free hair colours have gained a good reputation as a safer way to colour your hair. As the name suggests, these are free of ammonia, a commonly used ingredient that can make hair frizzy and dull, weaken hair structure, cause moisture loss, lead to scalp irritation and emit unpleasant fumes. With awareness, the demand for ammonia-free hair colours is increasing. These colours may not always be 100% chemical-free, but brands claim they are safer than regular hair colour options while maintaining hair strength and providing rich and lasting colour, gently. Protect your hair and scalp with these safe ammonia-free hair colour that delivers long-lasting results.

Formulations with no ammonia also reduce damage and breakage, so they are considered the best choice to reduce hairfall and ensure healthy hair growth. Since various brands are available with ammonia-free hair colour under ₹1000, selecting products that deliver healthy-looking hair at a low price becomes easy, but confusing. Let us help you find the best options in India.

L'Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss in the Shade of 400 Dark Brown, an ammonia-free hair colour under ₹1000, is used by both men and women. It is formulated with the Glycolic Gloss Complex, making your hair shiny and smooth while not irritating the scalp. This formula does not lose natural moisture or irritate the scalp like ammonia-based dyes, making it suitable for a sensitive scalp. It gives natural hair colour and long-lasting coverage, keeping the hair healthy and becoming a safe colouring choice.

Conditioning Hair Colour Darkest Brown 3N by Biotique Herbcolor hair colour is an ammonia-free, safe hair colour that contains nine organic herbs in extract form. It gives a natural, rich colour and makes hair shine naturally. This DIY hair colour pack is a good, cost-effective decision compared to expensive treatments in the salon because it delivers professional-quality results at a significantly lower cost. The herbal conditioning formula helps keep your hair healthy, minimises the damage, and offers long-term coverage without making the scalp dry and irritable.

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint is gaining popularity in the ammonia-free hair colour category under ₹1000. This permanent crème-based formula contains no harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, and resorcinol, making it safer for scalp health and overall hair strength. Formulated to cover grey hair, it gives lasting, natural-looking results. With nourishing ingredients that keep your hair shiny and smooth, Paradyes is gaining credibility as the product of choice among men and women who desire safe, effective and lasting hair colour at home.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Colour in Brownish Black is a good decision one can make when they want to colour their hair safely and effectively. Its ammonia-free formula offers maximum grey hair coverage within 5 minutes, which is ideal when one wants fast results without damaging their hair health. The extreme conditioning formula is used to ensure soft and glossy hair, and the fact that it is easy to apply makes it easy for beginners. This is the best choice when you want to have a trusted time-saving hair colour while caring for your scalp and hair.

Indus Valley Basic Hair Colouring Medium Brown is a good choice for natural gel hair colour that is ammonia-free and costs under Rs. 1000. Devoid of ammonia and PPD, it applies soft organic ingredients to your scalp and gives maximum grey cover. The gel-based formula provides long-lasting colour and deep conditioning, leaving your hair smooth and healthy-looking. This product will suit the buyer who desires safe and natural effects with the added advantage of scalp-friendly nourishment.

Streax Gel Hair Colour Natural Brown is an easy-to-apply gel that offers a range of choices to men and women who want an ammonia-free colouring under Rs. 1000. It is formulated using a gel base, making it easy to apply and fully cover the grey areas without the use of parabens or sulphate. Its long-lasting colour will keep your hair soft and manageable, so you can use it at home. It's scalp-friendly, dries and irritates your hair less, making it a safer option than harsh dyes. This hair colour is affordable as it offers buyers a natural look with more care.

Ammonia-free hair colour under 1000: FAQ’s Is a non-ammonia hair colour healthy for your scalp? Yes, ammonia-free hair colour is less harsh on the scalp and, hence, less irritating than chemical-based colour dyes.

Will ammonia-free hair colours cover up grey hair? Absolutely. Most brands list ammonia-free hair colours under Rs. 1000 with complete grey coverage, resulting in soft, shiny hair.

Do ammonia-free hair colours last long? Most of them have saturated shades that would last weeks without seeming faded.

Who is supposed to use ammonia-free hair colours? They suit men and women with sensitive scalps or those looking for safe and healthy hair results at home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.