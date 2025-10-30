Ananya Panday at 27 swears by 7 pm dinners and this gut-friendly diet to 'feel lighter and have more energy'

If you're tired of following diets that seem like an endless list of what you can't eat, you're in luck: actor Ananya Panday's diet and eating rules won't leave you feeling deprived. Her secret? It's not just what you eat, but when. Also read | Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma swear by this 1 simple health hack to stay fit. Here’s why it works Ananya Panday's diet involves eating gut-friendly foods, finishing meals by 7 pm, and avoiding foods that don't suit her. (Instagram/ Ananya Panday)

Ananya has not just adopted a gut cleanse diet, but also changed her eating habits, having her last meal by 7 pm and eliminating foods that don't agree with her, which has given her more energy and made her feel lighter.

'I make sure to have my last meal by 7 pm'

In a May 11 interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya shared: “For the last couple of months, I’ve been on a gut cleanse diet, which has been very healthy. It’s made a huge difference in my life... I’ve been very good with my meals and make sure to have my last meal by 7 pm. I don’t eat after that. It’s been a good change — I feel lighter the next day and have more energy. Earlier, I used to eat dinner very late.” She added, “I’ve started eliminating foods that don’t suit me or make me feel good. I think it’s better to start young — it really helps later.”

What is a cleanse diet?

Sharing what exactly is a gut cleanse diet, and which foods are considered gut-friendly, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal had told HT in the same May 11 piece: “To keep your gut healthy, it’s essential to add prebiotics and eat foods that are naturally probiotic. Think salads, fruits, fermented foods — the more colour on your plate, the more fibre and antioxidants you get. These aid detoxification. Combine that with regular exercise and good hydration, and your gut stays clean.”

She had added that some of the best sources of prebiotics include bananas, garlic, onions, asparagus, chicory root, oats, apples, leeks, yoghurt, miso, and barley.

