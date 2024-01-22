Ancient Wisdom Part 38: Bay leaf can lower cholesterol, treat digestive issues; know all benefits

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. Bay leaf has been in use since ancient times in traditional and folk medicines.

Bay leaf, the popular flavouring agent in Indian cuisine has been trusted since ancient times to treat digestive disorders, lower cholesterol levels and ward off evil. Even today, the age-old spice retains its popularity and is used widely across cuisines for its distinct taste. Dry bay leaves are used to flavour curries, soups and rice to add flavour and aroma. Bay leaves are dried before use as the fresh ones can be bitter and astringent. Bay leaf or bay laurel is obtained from small evergreen tree Laurus nobilis L. Bay leaves are full of antioxidants and are a good source of minerals and fibre. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 37: Mustard oil is a must in winter; benefits and best ways to use it)

Bay leaf has been in use since ancient times in traditional and folk medicines. The spice was used to treat respiratory disorders, infections, digestive issues, diarrhoea, amenorrhea and as a diuretic. However not many studies have proven the health benefits of bay leaves.

Bay leaves helps treat stomach ache, clear up mucus in the lungs, cold, and sore throat. It is also effective in treating rheumatism and neuralgia. Keeping bay leaf in a nostril or under the head bands is believed to treat headache. Above all, Bay provides an amazing flavour and cuisines across the world uses it in some way or the other.

In ancient times, bay leaf was a symbol of prosperity, fame, and victory and was believed to possess protective powers. Ancient Mediterraneans believed the tree could protect them from misfortune and used to plant it near their homes to prevent lightning strikes.

Benefits of Bay Leaf

Bay leaves have anti-inflammatory, anti-diarrheal and antidiabetic properties and can strengthen immune system. It also helps in lowering blood cholesterol, control blood sugar and uric acid level.

Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal shares amazing benefits of the herb:

Lowers cholesterol: Bay leaves contribute to the regulation of cholesterol levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease and improves cardiovascular health in general.

Treats stomach upsets: The chemical compounds in bay leaves have been shown to be highly beneficial in treating upset stomachs, relieving irritable bowel syndrome, and even facilitating easy food digestion.

Helps heal respiratory conditions: Bay leaves have long been used to treat respiratory conditions. As a natural decongestant, the substances in these leaves can help reduce the symptoms of respiratory diseases like bronchitis and asthma.

Heart health: One of the ingredients in bay leaves, caffeic acid, may help to maintain heart health.

Lowers risk of chronic disease: Antioxidants found in bay leaves help the body fight free radicals. By lowering the risk of chronic diseases and shielding cells from oxidative stress, these antioxidants improve general health.

How bay leaf was consumed in ancient times

The Romans and Greeks believed sleeping with bay leaves under their head bands could make a man a poet. People in ancient France called bay the 'berries of bay' and crowned intelligent people with its berries and leaves. Chinese believed that bay leaf could help remove evil.

"Bay leaves were prized for their fragrant and therapeutic qualities in ancient times. Bay leaves were used in cooking by the Greeks and Romans, who thought they improved flavour and intestinal health. Because of their alleged therapeutic properties, they were employed in a variety of medical cures," says Agarwal.

Different ways to add bay leaf to the diet

Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal opens up on different ways to consume bay leaf.

1. Before cooking rice or other grain meals, add a few bay leaves. The essence of the bay leaves permeates the grains and gives your dinner a pleasant backdrop. Don't forget to take the bay leaves off before serving.

2. To make a great spice mix, combine ground or crushed bay leaves with other herbs and spices. Before roasting or grilling, this spice mix can be sprinkled over meats, or vegetables to give your food a wonderful herbal flavour.

3. For a calming herbal tea, use dried bay leaves. Take advantage of the soothing and fragrant effects of bay leaf tea by steeping a few leaves in hot water for a little while.

Who shouldn't consume bay leaves?

While most people can safely use bay leaves in cooking. Avoiding bay leaves is advised for those who are allergic to plants in the Lauraceae family, says Agarwal.