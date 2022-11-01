Ankita Konwar shows the right way to beat weekday blues with a yoga asana

Ankita Konwar’s yoga diaries made us look too bad. Ankita, who is a certified yoga instructor, keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Ankita believes in beating the weekday blues in the right way – by posing for a yoga asana with the backdrop of the sprawling sea waters. Ankita's fitness tales are drool-worthy. Ankita, wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman, is often spotted working out with Milind for company. Ankita and Milind are couple fitness goals and they keep setting the bar higher for us to conquer. The couple can perform their fitness routine anytime and anywhere. Be it on the top of the hills to the temple ruins of Egypt, Milind and Ankita loves to make their fans drool by showing us that no excuse is good enough to miss out of fitness.

Ankita, a day back, shared a picture of herself and gave us a sneak peek of how she chose to beat the Monday blues in style. The yoga instructor performed the Pigeon Pose with the sea in the backdrop and redefined weekday blues for us. In a blue athleisure, Ankita performed Eka Pada Rajakapotasana and connected with her inner self. In the picture, Ankita can be seen sitting on the sand with her one leg folded from the back and touching her head, with her hands, on her foot. “Beating the Monday blues while connecting to my soul,” Ankita captioned her picture. Take a look:

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, also known as the Pigeon Pose, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the chest and the shoulders and releasing the hip and the groin. It also helps in improving the overall flexibility of the body and alleviating stress. Performing this asana on a regular basis helps in stretching the thighs, psoas, gluteus and piriformis muscles as well.

