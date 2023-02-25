Anxiety, depression and burnout rampant in Indian nurses during COVID-19: Study

A few years back, coronavirus grappled the entire world and locked it up. With its inception in the Wuhan city of China, COVID-19, has since then claimed a lot of lives. Since it was first tested positive, the frontline workers have treated and helped the patients recover and reunite with their near and dear ones. However, the situation also took a toll on the mental health of the frontline COVID warriors, including doctors, healthcare workers and nurses. They faced a lot of mental health issues related to the pandemic. A study paper published in Indian Journal of Psychiatric Nursing by G Balamurugan, G Radhakrishnan and M Vijayarani, stated that, at that time, Indian nurses faced a lot of mental health issues, including fear, burnout, anxiety, fatigue, stress, depression and insomnia.

ALSO READ: How to deal with Omicron anxiety; top mental health tips by expert

The study further added that not just in Indian nurses, but similar mental health issues were studied in nurses across the world. The other issues included mental fatigue, phobia, grief, insecurity and the sense of helplessness. On Thursday, the Indian Society of Psychiatric Nurses pointed out the problems faced by Indian nurses and urged them to be highlighted. K Reddemma, President, Indian Society of Psychiatric Nurses said, “During COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses stood by the patients. Due to the PPE kits they wore, they were not even able to breathe properly or step out of hospitals.” In the annual conference happening in Goa, K Reddemma further announced that April 7, besides being celebrated as World Health Day, will also be celebrated as Samarpan Day, to pay tributes to the nurses and their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Radhakrishnan, who co-authored the study, highlighted the mental health issues faced by Indian nurses and spoke of the ways that the organisation has helped and supported them during the second wave of coronavirus. A list of the names of the healthcare workers, their contact numbers, preferred language and preferred time was also published in the INC website and ISPN website. Co-author G Balamurugan also added that the caseload, especially during the second wave, directly affected the mental health of the nurses.