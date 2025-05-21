Menu Explore
Are you eating too much sugar? Fitness coach shares 7 ‘warning signs’

ByTapatrisha Das
May 21, 2025 02:33 PM IST

From blemishes on skin to belly fat, know the warning signs of having too much sugar.

Too much sugar is unhealthy and can cause long-term health complications. But how much sugar is too much sugar? It seems that the body always knows when it is overloading on sugar and starts showing signs. Fitness coach Bhavika Patel shared an Instagram post on May 19 and addressed the warning signs that the body shows when we consume too much of sugar. Also read | Diabetes: Too much sugar is damaging our heart, liver and brain; a nutritionist explains how

Know the warning signs that the body shows when we consume too much of sugar. (Freepik)
Know the warning signs that the body shows when we consume too much of sugar. (Freepik)

1. Energy rollercoaster

Highs followed by crashes? That’s unstable blood sugar. Pair carbs with protein and fiber for smoother energy.

2. Relentless cravings

Sugar fuels more sugar cravings, especially around PMS. Balance your plate to break the cycle.

3. Mood swings and irritability

Blood sugar dips can mess with your mood. Ditch added sugars and eat regularly for mental calm.

4. Breakouts around the jawline

Hormone-related blemishes? Sugar can make them worse. Support your skin by cutting back on processed snacks.

5. Restless nights

Late-night sugar spikes can disrupt your cortisol and melatonin, wrecking sleep. Focus on protein + fiber at dinner.

6. Bloating and gas

Excess sugar feeds bad gut bacteria, leading to digestive drama. Swap for whole foods to support your microbiome.

7. Stubborn belly fat

Excess sugar often parks itself around the midsection. Prioritize protein, healthy fats, and fiber to encourage fat loss.

How sugar can affect health

In a February 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tanu Gupta, physician and diabetologist, founder PeachX Health said, “When we consume too much sugar, our digestive system experiences dysbiosis—a reduction in beneficial bacteria like Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus while harmful bacteria flourish. This imbalance not only impairs digestion but also weakens the gut barrier, allowing toxins and bacteria to leak into the bloodstream and trigger systemic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a known precursor to metabolic disorders, including insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.” Also read | Anxiety to infertility: Nutritionist shares 8 hidden ways sugar may be ruining women's health

Dr. Tanu Gupta also added that overconsumption of sugar can lead to hormonal disruption, further triggering conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Are you eating too much sugar? Fitness coach shares 7 'warning signs'
