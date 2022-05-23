Are you or someone you know battling cancer? Here's how being hopeful helps cancer patients

The number of cancer patients is rising at an alarming rate in India and it is no secret that the diagnosis of cancer is often shocking for one. It can lead to a range of emotions that can steal one’s peace of mind as a person can become overwhelmed, scared, stressed, frustrated, depressed, irritated, feel lonely, nervous, may panic and will be in denial mode.

He/she will avoid interacting with people and does not openly communicate how he/she feels. He/she may have many questions in mind like “why me?”, “what have I done?”, “why I have been punished this way?” The person with a cancer diagnosis may get shattered and his/her world can come crashing down.

However, health experts are certain that hope is one such tool that can help you to fight the disease in a better way. Being hopeful can help you to beat all the odds that come your way.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suhas Aagre, Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute, elaborated why one with cancer should never lose hope:

1. The big C word is scary, devastating and can make things worse. Understand that just like things or situations, cancer is not under your control but hope will help you to live longer without any stress, fear or tension. One should hope for better treatment, remission and improvement. Hope should be kept alive if one has to bounce back from any problem.

2. Hope will help you with a better future and is backed by courage, is synonymous with a positive will to live and helps with a successful outcome, whatever that might be. Hope can help you to take things in your stride and work towards self-development. Thus, you will be able to function in a better way. Wake up every morning thinking that nothing is wrong and you will surely be able to make the most out of your cancer treatment.

3. Many people have suffered from serious illnesses, have managed them successfully and did not GIVE UP instead they fought without fear. Although they became ill, they did not lose hope. Their bodies may have suffered and endured pain but their spirits remained strong and intact. Serious illness can be a reminder that we are not immortal. Those who never give up will take the illnesses as a wake-up call and act promptly as life is precious. They do what matters most while they can, experience the joys of living and loving and let the people around them know how much they are loved and appreciated. They try to stay happy and hopeful that they will surely be able to fight the ailment or the disease. It is the need of the hour for cancer patients to HOPE FOR THE BEST.

4. A person can be helpful when he/she gets proper medical attention. The doctors need to opt for the combination of medical therapy, and embracing healthy lifestyles, medical prevention and supportive care offer the best chance to maintain a patient’s quality of life. Such comprehensive care will relieve the physical symptoms of cancer. Timely treatment will also give hope to the patient and improve their survival rate.

5. It will be difficult to have an optimistic approach after getting diagnosed with cancer but try to stay positive by keeping small targets and achieving your health goals. Do not be harsh towards yourself. Remember that hope and a positive attitude will help you to cope with any illness even cancer.

Dr Suhas Aagre said, “It is believed that facing the uncertainties of living with an illness makes life more meaningful. Hope will help you to stay alive to fight for another day, a month, a year and better yourself. Hope offers another chance to respond to therapy and to live like a warrior. Be a cancer warrior and not a worrier.”

He advised, “Replace bitterness with joy to beat cancer. Be proactive in your approach while dealing with cancer and you will surely win the battle. Don’t get stuck in your past, accept, move on and live in present. ‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’, keep going, keep hoping!”