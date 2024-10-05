Are you vegetarian? Follow this diet when you get to 65 to live longer

It has been observed that people often shift to a vegetarian diet because they believe that it can improve their health. However, ditching meat and fish in the regular diet can rob the body off essential nutrients, thereby improving the risk of certain diseases. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at Loma Linda University Health in California, vegetarian diets can prove to be beneficial for people in the middle age. However, for the ones over the age of 65, vegetarian diets can pose health risks. A mediterranean diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and oily fishes can help in being beneficial to the body as it is high in antioxidants. (Unsplash)

The study demonstrated higher risk of stroke, dementia and Parkinson’s disease among elderly adults following a vegetarian diet. However, with the inclusion of fish in the daily diet, the risk of chronic diseases can be significantly reduced, and further lower the risk of death.

The study was conducted for five years – 2002 to 2007 – on 88,000 people aged 30-85 from Canada and the US and then followed upin 2015. The participants were categorised into five groups based on their eating habits - non-vegetarian, semi-vegetarian, pesco-vegetarian (those that ate fish), lacto-ovo-vegetarian (those that ate dairy and eggs), and vegan.

What did the results show?

It was observed that people who followed a vegetarian diet demonstrated 12 percent lesser risk of death than meat eaters, while vegetarians who consumed fish demonstrated 18 percent lesser risk of death. The study also stated that adding dairy and eggs in a vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of death by a further 15 percent.

Cons of a vegetarian diet at the age of 80

However, it was observed that while vegetarian diet was healthy for people in their middle age, for the ones in their 80s, a vegetable-based diet did not contribute much to good health. Principle investigator of the study Professor Gary Fraser said that the study observed an increased risk of neurological conditions among people in their 80s who followed a vegetarian diet. One of the reasons of this is because of the absence of fish and the essential nutrients – such as fatty acids – in a vegetarian diet. A mediterranean diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and oily fishes can help in being beneficial to the body as it is high in antioxidants.

