Australia bans social media use for children below 16; know harmful effects of social media, tips to prevent overuse

The Australian Government, on Thursday, announced that the age limit for children to start using social media is 16. According to a report by Associated Press, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pointed out the harmful impact of social media on children. “I’ve spoken to thousands of parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles. They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online,” he added. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pointed out the harmful impact of social media on children.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Australia to legislate for ban on social media for children under 16

Social media has been both a boon and a curse for children. Post-Covid 19, most study-related materials have moved online, increasing the exposure of children to the digital space. However, if not controlled, social media can be a dark space for children, exposing them to disturbing things.

Harmful effects of social media on children

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Pune spoke of the harmful effects of social media on children health - “Kids who tend to have a lot of screen time and use social media without any regulation can encounter mental health issues. These kids watch violent or disturbing content that can take a toll on their mental well-being. This can be a matter of concern as the kids can get stressed, anxious, depressed, violent, frustrated, and feel lonely as well. Apart from that, some girls will also have issues such as poor self-esteem, body image issues and can suffer from eating disorders when they try to look like or imitate a certain celebrity they like.”

ALSO READ: Tips for parents to monitor children’s online activities, break social media addiction in adolescents

The Australian government added that while social media platforms might be penalised for breaching the age-limit, children and parents are free from it. “The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access. The onus won’t be on parents or young people,” added Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Overuse of social media can be detrimental to a child’s overall health. “This can also lead to interrupted sleep or inadequate or disturbed sleep. When kids are glued to social media sites all the time, they are less active which may lead to several health issues, Dr Shreya Dubey - Consultant - Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram told HT Lifestyle in an earlier interview.

ALSO READ: How parents and schools can help teens navigate social media safely? Insights and strategies from experts

Tips for parents to control social media usage in kids

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist at Manasthali, in an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle shared a few tips.

Place the tablets and laptops in common area: A child’s social media exposure should be controlled and overlooked by their parents. When the tablets and laptops are placed in common areas, it is easy for them to do so.

Keep a tab on online accounts: Monitoring their online activity and being attentive to cyberbullying tendencies can protect the child. While it may irk them initially, it can save them from distress and anxiety.

Show genuine interest: instead of being strict, parents can start taking genuine interest in the child’s lifestle and online activities to understand them better.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.