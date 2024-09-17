Avocado, coffee and turmeric can boost liver health? Doctor reveals if they are indeed effective

A video was recently shared by Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, demonstrating the use of four superfoods that can help in combatting fatty liver diseases. “These are some superfoods for liver health and can be really beneficial. Also to not forget that none of these foods will be of any help unless you get a hold on your carbohydrates and improve lifestyle habits,” read her post. Deepsikha Jain suggested the consumption of these four foods in the daily diet – black coffee, avocado, turmeric and green leafy vegetables. Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, uggested the use of four superfoods that can help in combatting fatty liver diseases.(Instagram/@fries.to.fit, Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Bhavesh Patel, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital Bhailal Amin General Hospital shared his insights on the consumption of these superfoods.

Green leafy vegetables:

“There is absolutely no rule of green leafy vegetables. In our ancient diet, we used to eat a lot of green leafy vegetables. The outside food - what we consume as junk food - most of them are carbohydrates that we need to avoid. So, the normal home-based diet is enough to be considered as a superfood for day-to-day activity and in healthy liver. So, try to include more and more green leafy vegetables in your diet,” said Dr. Bhavesh Patel.

Black coffee:

“The beneficial effect of coffee is due to flavonoids and antioxidant property that are present in coffee apart from the ones that are caffeinated. So, if you have any issues with coffee, you can try having decaffeinated coffee,” added the doctor.

Avocado:

Avocado contains healthy fats and antioxidants – this is what makes it a superfood for liver health. However, we should be mindful to not end up consuming three to four avocados for boosting liver health, on a regular basis. It can be included in the diet sometimes.

Turmeric:

“There are also some cases of turmeric-related liver injury, but we can include turmeric as a spice in our food, but not as a turmeric tablet or turmeric capsule to have a healthy liver. Turmeric in a moderate amount, what we use in our day-to-day diet is okay. There is no concrete data in favour of turmeric as a supplement for a healthy liver,” added Dr. Bhavesh Patel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.