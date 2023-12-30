Ayurveda expert on 5 lifestyle mistakes that can worsen diabetes

Diabetes management isn't just limited to taking the prescribed medication but also planning a healthy lifestyle that can keep your blood sugar levels in control naturally and helps you avoid many complications that come with the metabolic disorders. As we step into a new year, it's important to build healthy habits and make resolutions that support your overall well-being in long run. Studies have demonstrated how people with sedentary lifestyle are more prone to insulin resistance and have more chances of developing type 2 diabetes than those who have active lifestyle. Other faulty lifestyle choices like having junk food, late dinner and sleeping right after your meals can further elevate this risk. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 32: Moringa can help you live longer, control diabetes; know all benefits and how to consume) An Ayurveda expert suggests you to get rid of the following habits if you are diabetic or pre-diabetic:(Freepik)

"I've been working with Diabetic patients over 5 years now. After consulting more than 1,000 diabetic patients and getting positive results in more than 96% of them, I can assure you that avoiding these 5 things can help you lower your sugar levels in as much as 15 days (works for patients of all ages)," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in her recent Instagram post.

1. Sedentary lifestyle

If you are someone who spends their day sitting or lying down with little or no exercise, you have an inactive or sedentary lifestyle. People with such a lifestyle are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

Dr Savaliya suggests regular 40 minutes movement. It would be walking, cycling, cardio or Yoga. Apart from this, 20 minutes of breathwork or pranayama is recommended for people with diabetes. It is important to invest this 1 hour daily on your health to minimise chances of diabetes or have better control over your sugar levels.

"Staying active improves your blood circulation, providing enough oxygen to each and every cell of your body, promotes optimum liver detox and helps in the proper secretion of insulin," says the Ayurveda expert.

2. Eating processed foods

We all know the significance every meal holds for a diabetic as it can play a huge role in blood glucose control. Eating white sugar, maida (processed foods), raw dry fruits, curd and gluten (wheat and things made from wheat), can make a person susceptible to diabetes, says Dr Savaliya.

Natural sugar from fruits and vegetables are allowed for people with diabetes. Cow milk and ghee can be consumed in moderation.

Millets like jowar, ragi, amaranth can be consumed. Nuts and dry fruits are allowed but make sure to either soak them or roast them before consuming. Having them raw can make you bloated, adds the expert.

3. Late dinner

Eating late at night can disrupt blood sugar levels and raise risk of type 2 diabetes. "Having early dinner is one of the easiest way to reduce your sugar levels and the risk of heart diseases. It is best to have dinner before sunset if possible. If the work schedule doesn't allow, then it's best to have dinner by 8 pm," says Dr Savaliya.

4. Sleeping right after meals

"Day-sleep is strictly prohibited for people with high sugar levels. It increases more Kapha dosha in body (and diabetes/madhumeha in ayurveda is considered as a kaphaj disease) which leads to high sugar levels in blood and hence should be 100% avoided. Even at night, it is suggested to sleep after three hours of dinner (best to have dinner by sunset)," says the expert.

5. Depending just on anti-diabetic medication

Dr Savaliya says not following a healthy routine and depending purely on anti-diabetic meds can damage your liver and kidney at a young age.