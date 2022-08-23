Ayurveda expert on effective home remedies to relieve throat pain

Throat pain or sore throat is one of the most common health issues people face in monsoon when their immunity is low and microbial infections are rampant. Throat pain can also occur due to variety of other reasons from allergies, air pollution, muscle strain - when you talk too loudly or for longer time, digestive disorders or tumours. However, there are more chances of seasonal infections affecting your throat than other reasons. To reduce inflammation in throat, one can also try some Ayurvedic remedies that can help immensely with their antibiotic and healing properties. (Also read: Sore throat? Follow these Ayurvedic tips for quick relief)

THE AMAZING BENEFITS OF TURMERIC

"Turmeric is one of the most used spices in Indian kitchens and ayurvedic pharmacies due to its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antibiotic and healing properties. We know it as 'Haridra' in Ayurveda. It is bitter & pungent in taste and hot in nature. Due to hot potency, it helps reduce Vata and Kapha, while its bitter taste allows it to balance pitta to some extent," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post.

"We've used been using turmeric for cooking to treating disorders like cold, cough, sore throat, for wound healing, diabetes, body aches, arthritis, build immunity, reduce inflammation and more," she added.

Here are 3 easy and effective Ayurvedic remedies to relieve throat pain with turmeric:

1. TURMERIC WATER GARGLES

Take a glass of water, add 1 tbsp of turmeric in it and boil it for 3-5 mins. Gargle with this water thrice a day.

2. HAVE TURMERIC, BLACK PEPPER, HONEY MIXTURE

Mix 1 tsp turmeric, 1 black pepper (best if freshly crushed) with 1 tsp of honey. Have this mixture 2-3 times a day 1 hour before or after meals.

3. DRINK TURMERIC MILK AT BEDTIME

It can really soothe that throat. Cow milk works better.

Apart from these home remedies, it is also advised to drink a lot of fluids to keep your throat moist, avoid irritants like air pollution or other allergens that may be causing throat pain, taking plenty of rest and eating nutritious diet.

