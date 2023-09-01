The well-being of our body and mind is important but frequently overlooked in our busy lives yet prioritising the active nurturing of our physical and mental health is vital for a satisfying and wholesome existence. Amid the numerous routes to a healthy lifestyle, certain age-old and natural solutions have endured, proving their efficacy in fostering wellness. Ayurveda for men's health: 5 tried-and-true tips for enhancing your fitness levels (Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Kohli, Vice President at HempStreet, suggested five tried-and-true tips for enhancing men's health -

Hack 1: Increase Vitality with Balanced Diet

Good health is rooted in a well-rounded diet, constructed upon an assortment of nourishing foods rich in nutrients. These encompass whole grains, fresh produce, lean protein sources, and wholesome fats. When ingested moderately each day, they furnish our bodies with the vital vitamins and minerals necessary for robust well-being. Integrating this dietary approach with appropriate hydration and controlled intake of processed foods and sugars contributes to a man's energy and cultivates a resilient immune system.

Hack 2: Improve Stamina with Regular Exercise

Consistent physical activity forms the foundation for a robust physique and a sound psyche. Men can enhance their endurance and cardiovascular well-being by participating in a workout regimen that incorporates aerobic activities, resistance training and flexibility exercises. Dedicating 30 minutes to moderate exercise, three to four times weekly, not only bolsters muscles, bones, and joints but also diminishes the likelihood of persistent ailments and enhances mental well-being. Discover an enjoyable activity that suits you – be it team sports or swimming – and seamlessly integrate it into your daily routine for a holistic and effortless lifestyle enhancement.

Hack 3: Manage Stress for Mental Well-being

The presence of stress has become an inevitable aspect of contemporary living, exerting profound effects on the physical and psychological well-being of men. Therefore, it is imperative to discover methods for effectively managing the everyday stressors that life presents. Neglecting this task can lead to the development of persistent stress, which opens the door to a range of other complications like feelings of unease, despondency, and sleeplessness. Participating in stress-alleviating practices like mindfulness, deep breathing routines or yoga can bring about a sense of tranquility and foster emotional balance. These approaches can be further enhanced through physical activity, cultivating enjoyable pastimes, sharing moments with cherished individuals and designating periods of personal relaxation.

Hack 4: Restore Health with Sufficient Sleep

For optimal physical and mental well-being, it is crucial for the body to obtain seven to nine hours of peaceful sleep per night. This enables the body to engage in vital functions like healing, hormone balance and memory reinforcement. Foster good sleep practices by establishing a cozy sleep setting, adhering to a regular sleep routine and reducing evening screen usage.

Hack 5: Ayurvedic Medicine for Optimal Health

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal tradition of India, offers a wealth of natural remedies aimed at promoting men's well-being. Throughout history, various supplements containing elements like ashwagandha, ginseng and cinnamon have been employed to bolster male sexual health and vigour. These meticulously crafted supplements hold the potential to address prevalent sexual health issues such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and diminished libido. When integrated into a health-conscious lifestyle, these types of supplements can amplify the closeness and satisfaction experienced in one's personal relationships.

Maintaining your health is an ongoing journey that requires dedication and effort and by adopting these five tips, men can take a significant step towards improving their overall health and well-being. However, it is essential to acknowledge that individual health needs may vary and seeking professional advice is always recommended for optimal results.

