Ayurveda health tips for summers: 4 Ayurvedic remedies to combat heatwave or loo

An ayurvedic lifestyle safeguards against multiple lifestyle ailments as experts claim that it is a science that emphasises the necessity of maintaining body balance in order to be healthy. The Ayurvedic way of life is based on the belief that what we consume directly affects our total health and the vata, pitta, and kapha doshas in the body are linked to the seasons where summer is called the pitta season because it is hot, bright and sharp.

As summer shows signs of progress and the days become warmer, dryness also starts increasing which causes our vata dosha to start rising which leads to innumerable health issues such as skin rashes, sunburns, and dehydration. Digestion problems such as acidity, indigestion, acid reflux, and nausea also commonly occur during the summer season.

With the harsh heat enormously increasing day by day and the weather warnings, people are getting worried as to what preventions and precautions should one take to protect themselves from adverse effects of the heatwave. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda, shared, “To combat the summer problems, Ayurveda recommends simple yet effective strategies such as eating proper foods at the right times of the year which aids in the promotion of sattva (purity), cleanliness and rejuvenation in the body, resulting in increased immunity, physical and mental well-being and digestion.”

He recommended four ingredients to consume during summers to combat the heatwave:

1. Amla - The Sanskrit word "amlaki" is the source of the word Amla. Cooling properties balance both vata and pitta doshas, whereas drying capabilities balance the kapha dosha, according to Ayurveda. This green, sour-tasting fruit is a great way to stay cool in the heat. In the summer, consuming raw Amla keeps the body cool and protects it from the 'Loo' or scorching winds that sweep across North, East, and Central India. It can be consumed in multiple ways- in the form of a juice, raw, in pickled form, as a dried powder, or as homemade sweet berry concoctions that are extremely beneficial for health.

2. Gulkand - Gulkand is an ayurvedic preparation with cooling effects for all heat-related issues, such as exhaustion, lethargy, and tiredness, as well as a burning sensation on the palms and soles. It rejuvenates the system and has antioxidant effects. In the summer, we frequently experience a burning sensation in the stomach due to acidity or gut bloating. Gulkand relieves stomach discomfort while soothing the intestines at the same time.

3. Isabgol - As the temperature rises, your digestive system slows and weakens, resulting in a variety of digestive issues. It may sound strange, but when the seasons change, our stomachs react differently. In the summer, dehydration, heat exhaustion, stroke, food poisoning, and loss of appetite are all typical difficulties. Isabgol or psyllium, according to research, can help preserve intestinal health, especially in the summer. Mucilage and alimentary fibers abound in psyllium. The mucilage present in psyllium husk is a clear, colorless gelling agent with the ability to absorb and hold 40 times its weight in water. The husk contains 55% water-soluble fiber, which moisturizes the intestine. After soaking in water, the gelatinous material in isabgol forms a gel. This gel has laxative characteristics and helps to relieve constipation by easing bowel motions in the intestines. It also aids in the absorption of toxic chemicals and bacteria in the intestines.

4. Wheatgrass - Wheatgrass is high in Vitamin C, a substance that can help you beat the heat this summer. It not only protects against skin infections but also helps to avoid heat rash and weariness. Because our bodies cannot produce Vitamin C, it is critical to take foods high in this essential on a daily basis. Wheatgrass juice aids in the removal of toxic poisons from the entire body. Getting rid of toxins allows your body to focus more on day-to-day tasks and provides you with the much-needed energy boost during the summer heat. Wheatgrass also aids in the conversion of carbs into energy, allowing you to stay energised.

The best part about these ingredients is that you can innovate and consume them in interesting ways such as Gulkand sharbat or shake, amla murabba, etc while at the same time fight the scorching heat. So, beat the heat this summer and give your body the much needed respite with these easily accessible and widely reliable solutions.