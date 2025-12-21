Bariatric surgeon shares a step-by-step guide on how to start your weight-loss plan in 2026: Chew food well, stay active

It’s that time of year when we rethink our lives, our choices, and for many of us, our weight. Losing those extra kilos is often on our minds, but how many of us find it hard to lose those pounds year after year? As we move into 2026, let’s take a new approach to our weight-loss journey. This year, instead of focusing solely on numerical targets, let’s set real, sustainable goals. Sometimes we need a little help to stay on track. Setting weight-loss goals is key to staying fit. Here’s the right way to do it(Shutterstock)

"The first step to losing weight successfully is to set clear goals. We need to be specific and realistic about our health, not just have vague hopes. It's important to be mindful in this process," Dr Ankit Potdar, a Consultant Laparoscopy, Bariatric, and Robotic Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

What is a set goal for weight loss?

Setting weight loss goals is about crafting clear, measurable targets for yourself. It’s not just about wanting to fit into that little black dress or looking suitable for an upcoming event. It’s about creating a plan that guides, motivates, and transforms your relationship with food and fitness. “When you set achievable goals, you also set the stage for lasting changes,” says Dr Potdar.

How to achieve weight loss?

Now that we understand how important it is to set weight-loss goals, let’s look at the practical steps to achieve them.

1. Focus on balanced weight loss

Focus on healthy habits rather than obsessing over the scale. Aim to incorporate regular exercise and a balanced diet into your daily routine. This approach will make weight loss feel like a positive change rather than a difficult task.

2. Go slow

Losing weight sustainably takes time; it is a long-term process, not a quick fix. Dr Potdar recommends aiming to lose 1-2 pounds per week. This gradual approach helps you develop lasting habits, as quick fixes rarely work in the long run.

3. Prioritise overall health

If you want to lose weight, focus on your overall health too. Don't deprive your body of nutrients or overdo exercise, as this can cause health problems. Prioritising your health is essential during your weight-loss journey.

4. Understand your weight loss objectives

Before setting any goals, take a moment to reflect on your weight-loss objectives. Understand what a realistic monthly goal looks like for you. Aiming to lose 0.5-1 kg per week or 2-4 kg per month is generally healthy and sustainable.

5. Divide and conquer

To reach your monthly goals, break them into smaller weekly targets. A healthy routine, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, can help you stay on track.

6. Regular checks

Track your progress and be ready to change your goals based on how you're feeling and doing. Knowing your body better is important for reaching your weight-loss goals.

How to lose 0.5 kg a week?

To achieve healthy weight loss, aim to lose 0.5 to 1 kg per week. This means you should aim for a monthly weight loss of 2-4 kg. Keeping this goal in mind helps you stay flexible and focused on your health journey over the long term.

How does weight loss medication work?

Weight-loss medications can help you manage food and hunger. “They can increase the calories you burn and help with hunger,” says Dr Potdar. However, these medications are not a magical solution. They should be part of a comprehensive weight-loss plan that includes mindful eating and regular exercise.

What tools help with weight loss?

In our digital age, using practical tools can be very helpful. Here are a few tools that can keep you accountable and help you track your progress:

Food journals: Keeping a food log can help you notice your eating habits and see what needs to change. Use a weight scale and measuring tape: weigh yourself regularly, ideally at the same time each day, and take body measurements. This will give you precise data on your progress. Online communities: Joining supportive online forums can help you stay motivated and connect with people who share your interests.

10 weight loss tips to follow in 2026

As we enter a new year, think about these tips to start your weight loss journey:

Avoid quick-fix diets– Quick diets often lead to a yo-yo effect. Instead, aim for steady weight loss by creating a caloric deficit. Monitor portion sizes– Paying attention to how much you eat is just as important as what you eat. Using smaller plates can help you control your portions better. Chew thoroughly– Eat slowly during meals. Taking your time to enjoy each bite can improve digestion and help prevent overeating. Stay hydrated– Sometimes, when you feel thirsty, you might think you're hungry instead. Drinking water first can help you avoid unnecessary snacking. Incorporate protein and fibre– Foods that are high in protein and fibre help you feel full for longer. Choose lean meats, beans, and whole grains. Choose healthy carbs– Choose complex carbohydrates like whole grains. They give you steady energy and help prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar. Stay active– Aim for 150 minutes of moderate cardio each week and do two strength training sessions. Include healthy fats– Foods like avocados and nuts help you feel full. Healthy fats are important for your overall health. Manage stress– Stress can cause unhealthy habits. To maintain emotional health and stability, practice mindfulness. Prioritise sleep– Sleep is important for managing weight. Try to get 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night.

