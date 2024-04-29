As the temperature rises, so do the challenges our skin faces because from sun damage to increased oil production, summer can wreak havoc on our skin's health and appearance however, amidst the array of skincare products available, one natural remedy stands out for its exceptional benefits: saffron. Renowned for its medicinal properties and culinary uses, saffron offers a plethora of benefits for maintaining radiant, healthy skin during the summer months. Beat the summer heat with saffron: Tips for healthy, glowing skin (Photo by Beauty Glimpse)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ayush Aggarwal, Founder of Rasayanam, revealed how saffron can be incorporated into our skincare routine to combat the effects of summer heat, providing tips for achieving a glowing complexion naturally -

1. Protection Against UV Damage:

Saffron contains compounds such as crocin and crocetin, which possess antioxidant properties that help protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

Create a saffron-infused sunscreen by mixing saffron extract with your favorite sunscreen lotion. This natural addition enhances the sunscreen's effectiveness while nourishing the skin.

2. Reduction of Tan and Pigmentation:

The anti-inflammatory properties of saffron can help reduce tan and pigmentation caused by sun exposure.

Prepare a face mask by mixing saffron threads with milk or yogurt. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Regular use can help lighten dark spots and even out skin tone.

3. Hydration and Radiance:

Saffron aids in maintaining the skin's moisture balance, preventing it from becoming excessively dry or oily during the summer.

Infuse water with a few strands of saffron overnight and drink it the next day for a refreshing and hydrating beverage. This not only hydrates the body but also promotes a natural glow from within.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Mansi Sharma, Founder of The Honest Tree by Boddess, said, “Summer brings both delights and challenges, with the sun's rays beckoning outdoor adventures while posing threats to our skin's health. Yet, amidst these seasonal complexities, saffron emerges as a remarkable ally. Beyond its culinary allure, saffron offers a treasure trove of benefits for skincare in the scorching heat.”

She explained, “Its antioxidant properties combat UV-induced free radicals, safeguarding against premature aging and sunburn. Moreover, saffron's carotenoids aid in repairing sun-induced skin damage, preserving elasticity. Notably, this golden spice brightens and evens skin tone by inhibiting melanin production, promoting a radiant complexion. As summer's heat threatens moisture levels, saffron steps in, replenishing hydration and nourishing the skin with essential vitamins and minerals. Its anti-inflammatory prowess soothes inflamed skin, mitigating redness and discomfort.”

The skincare expert elaborated, “Whether as a topical treatment or dietary inclusion, saffron proves indispensable in summer skincare routines. From revitalizing face masks to calming toners and luxurious facial oils, its versatility shines. Even in saffron-infused teas, its antioxidants cleanse from within, bestowing a healthy, luminous glow. So, amidst rising temperatures, embrace saffron's prowess to shield, nourish, and rejuvenate your skin, bidding farewell to dryness and welcoming a season of radiant vitality.”

When it comes to skincare in summer, first comes our water intake on a daily basis and then our skincare regimen hence, Saloni Gupta, Makeup Artist, advised, “This summer, try going a little extra on skincare with a super ingredient that we always have handy but tend to skip - saffron. Besides its soothing fragrance, it comes along with many benefits for the skin hair and body. The easiest way to include saffron in our daily summer skin routine would be to simply mix a few saffron threads in water, mix it with honey and you have a brightening face mask ready! Due to its anti inflammatory properties, it helps reduce any rash/irritation on the skin. Few recommended ingredients to use along with saffron are sandalwood, honey and milk, for achieving a bright and glowy skin.”