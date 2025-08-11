Beauty creator shares easy hack to give your hair instant volume without any product: ‘Secret to faking volume is…’

Flat, limp hair can be a real confidence killer, especially if you're trying to keep your routine minimal and avoid loading your strands with styling products. In her August 3 Instagram post, beauty content creator Ayesha Sanghi revealed an easy, no-product hack that can instantly lift your roots and add bounce to your mane. Ayesha Sanghi shares easy hack for voluminous hair without products. (Instagram/@globalbeautyfinds)

Fine hair vs. thinning hair

"As someone who has always had fine hair, I know there's a difference between 'thinning' hair, which is when you're actively experiencing hair loss and can potentially be treated with topical or oral products and 'fine' hair, where your strands are naturally thin in diameter from birth. No amount of products or treatments can permanently change that," Ayesha wrote in the caption.

She added, "So, this series is for anyone looking for the best tips to fake some volume!"

Easy no-product volume hack

Sharing her hack in the video, Ayesha explained, "Over-directing your hair when you dry it is the easiest way to get a massive amount of volume. It basically means forcing your roots in the opposite direction from where they normally lie. It works best on wet hair, but you can also do it on dry hair if you're in a rush. And you don't even need a brush, you can just do it with your hands."

"You can style the rest however you want, but keep the volume in your roots," she added.

