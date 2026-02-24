Bengaluru fitness trainer shares 4 light workout tips that align with Ramadan fasting: Walking, stretching and more

During Ramadan, daily life takes on a completely different rhythm. Sleep patterns shift, meals are eaten at unusual hours, and long stretches without food or water can cause energy levels to rise and dip unpredictably. In the middle of this change, many people wonder whether exercise should be paused altogether. However, experts suggest that instead of giving it up, adjusting your routine with light, mindful movement can help you stay energised, maintain strength, and support overall wellbeing throughout the month. Try out Spoorthi's recommendations if you observe fasting during Ramadan. (Unsplash)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Spoorthi S, a fitness expert at Cult.fit, for her professional insights on how to approach exercise safely and effectively during the month of Ramadan, when routines, energy levels and recovery patterns undergo significant change. She explains, “The goal is to avoid overexertion while maintaining the progress you’ve already made. The primary thing is to understand that to be active does not just mean gruelling sessions every day.”

1. Avoid intense workouts Spoorthi notes that cortisol levels are already elevated during fasting. Exposing the body to further physical stress through intense workout sessions can push these levels even higher, resulting in fatigue and burnout.

She explains, “Since cortisol is already elevated during fasting, exposing the body to high intensity workout may not be the best idea. It will further elevate cortisol levels, and can lead to excess fatigue, longer recovery time, poorer workout quality, higher risk of burnout and irritability. Instead what you can do is focus on sustainable practices that will help you maintain your fitness without burnout.”

2. Walking According to Spoorthi, walking is one of the most underrated forms of physical activity, particularly because it is simple, accessible and can be done almost anywhere. She suggests setting realistic targets, such as a five-minute walk every hour or a dedicated 30 to 40-minute walk each day. This form of light movement helps keep the metabolism steady while remaining gentle on the joints, making it especially suitable during periods of fasting.

She elaborates, “Walking is one of the most underrated forms of activity. It is simple, easy and can be done anytime, anywhere. Set small targets so they don’t overwhelm you - a 5-minute walk every hour, and/or a 30 to 40-minute walk every day. It will help you support metabolism and maintain insulin sensitivity, and it won’t even drain you of your energy. It is gentle on the joints and easy to recover from. You can do it before iftar at a comfortable pace, or after iftar once you feel settled.”

3. Mobility and stretching Light mobility exercises and stretching are low-intensity activities that can help the body feel relaxed and refreshed. They support joint health, ease stiffness, and promote better recovery without placing excessive strain on the body.

Spoorthi highlights, “Mobility and stretches are important too. They help you feel more relaxed, improve joint health and support better recovery. These can be done at night before bed, or even during the day since they are low intensity.”

4. Structured training The fitness trainer also adds that if you plan to include more structured workouts, they should ideally be scheduled at least an hour after iftar, once your body has had time to refuel and settle back into a more stable rhythm.

She explains, “More structured training, if included, is often better placed 60-90 minutes after Iftar, once you’ve rehydrated and had some fuel.”

Ultimately, Spoorthi emphasises that the key is to move regularly and with intensity that doesn’t drain you. She concludes, “Think of Ramadan as a maintenance phase. You protect your muscles, support your metabolism and keep your habits strong.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.