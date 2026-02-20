Ramadan 2026 timetable: Check city-wise sehri and iftar timings in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow
Ramadan 2026: For those observing Ramadan, check out the city-wise timetable for sehri and iftar timings, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Lucknow.
Ramadan 2026: The holy month of Ramadan – also spelt Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan – is one of the most auspicious times for Muslims around the globe. The entire month is considered the most sacred month in the Islamic Lunar calendar (Hijri). It begins with the sighting of the crescent moon and marks a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.
When did Ramadan 2026 start in India?
Typically, the crescent moon is first seen in Gulf countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as in some parts of India and Western nations, while India usually begins Ramadan a day later. The crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan was sighted in India on Wednesday, February 18, with the first roza being observed on Thursday, February 19.
Observing a dawn-to-dusk fast during the holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During this period, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions, and having marital relations from dawn until sunset.
Ramadan 2026: City-wise sehri and iftar timings
While sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise, each day of fasting ends with iftar after sunset. Here's a look at the timetable for Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Lucknow, according to Islamic finder:
Lucknow sehri and iftar time:
|Date
|Sehri time
|Iftar time
|19 Feb 2026
|05:22 AM
|6:02 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|05:20 AM
|6:03 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|05:19 AM
|6:03 PM
|22 Feb 2026
|05:19 AM
|6:04 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|05:18 AM
|6:05 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|05:17 AM
|6:05 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|05:16 AM
|6:06 PM
|26 Feb 2026
|05:15 AM
|6:07 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|05:14 AM
|6:07 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|05:13 AM
|6:08 PM
|01 Mar 2026
|05:12 AM
|6:08 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|05:12 AM
|6:09 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|05:11 AM
|6:09 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|05:10 AM
|6:10 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|05:09 AM
|6:11 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|05:08 AM
|6:11 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|05:07 AM
|6:12 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|05:06 AM
|6:12 PM
|09 Mar 2026
|05:05 AM
|6:13 PM
|10 Mar 2026
|05:04 AM
|6:13 PM
|11 Mar 2026
|05:02 AM
|6:14 PM
|12 Mar 2026
|05:01 AM
|6:14 PM
|13 Mar 2026
|05:00 AM
|6:15 PM
|14 Mar 2026
|04:59 AM
|6:15 PM
|15 Mar 2026
|04:58 AM
|6:16 PM
|16 Mar 2026
|04:57 AM
|6:16 PM
|17 Mar 2026
|04:56 AM
|6:17 PM
|18 Mar 2026
|04:55 AM
|6:18 PM
|19 Mar 2026
|04:54 AM
|6:18 PM
|20 Mar 2026
|04:53 AM
|06:18 PM
Delhi sehri and iftar time:
|Date
|Sehri time
|Iftar time
|19 Feb 2026
|05:36 AM
|6:15 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|05:35 AM
|6:16 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|05:35 AM
|6:17 PM
|22 Feb 2026
|05:34 AM
|6:17 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|05:33 AM
|6:18 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|05:32 AM
|6:19 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|05:31 AM
|6:19 PM
|26 Feb 2026
|05:30 AM
|6:20 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|05:29 AM
|6:21 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|05:28 AM
|6:21 PM
|01 Mar 2026
|05:27 AM
|6:22 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|05:26 AM
|6:23 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|05:25 AM
|6:23 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|05:24 AM
|6:24 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|05:23 AM
|6:25 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|05:22 AM
|6:25 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|05:21 AM
|6:26 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|05:20 AM
|6:26 PM
|09 Mar 2026
|05:19 AM
|6:27 PM
|10 Mar 2026
|05:18 AM
|6:28 PM
|11 Mar 2026
|05:17 AM
|6:28 PM
|12 Mar 2026
|05:15 AM
|6:29 PM
|13 Mar 2026
|05:14 AM
|6:29 PM
|14 Mar 2026
|05:13 AM
|6:30 PM
|15 Mar 2026
|05:12 AM
|6:31 PM
|16 Mar 2026
|05:11 AM
|6:31 PM
|17 Mar 2026
|05:10 AM
|6:32 PM
|18 Mar 2026
|5:09 AM
|6:32 PM
|19 Mar 2026
|5:08 AM
|6:32 PM
|20 Mar 2026
|5:07 AM
|6:33 PM
Hyderabad sehri and iftar time:
|Date
|Sehri time
|Iftar time
|19 Feb 2026
|05:27 AM
|6:20 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|05:26 AM
|6:21 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|05:26 AM
|6:21 PM
|22 Feb 2026
|05:25 AM
|6:21 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|05:25 AM
|6:22 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|05:24 AM
|6:22 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|05:24 AM
|6:22 PM
|26 Feb 2026
|05:23 AM
|6:23 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|05:23 AM
|6:23 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|05:22 AM
|6:23 PM
|01 Mar 2026
|05:21 AM
|6:24 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|05:21 AM
|6:24 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|05:20 AM
|6:24 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|05:19 AM
|6:24 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|05:19 AM
|6:25 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|05:18 AM
|6:25 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|05:17 AM
|6:25 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|05:17 AM
|6:25 PM
|09 Mar 2026
|05:16 AM
|6:26 PM
|10 Mar 2026
|05:15 AM
|6:26 PM
|11 Mar 2026
|05:15 AM
|6:26 PM
|12 Mar 2026
|05:14 AM
|6:26 PM
|13 Mar 2026
|05:13 AM
|6:27 PM
|14 Mar 2026
|05:12 AM
|6:27 PM
|15 Mar 2026
|05:11 AM
|6:27 PM
|16 Mar 2026
|05:11 AM
|6:27 PM
|17 Mar 2026
|05:10 AM
|6:27 PM
|18 Mar 2026
|05:10 AM
|06:27 PM
|19 Mar 2026
|05:09 AM
|06:27 PM
|20 Mar 2026
|05:08 AM
|06:27 PM
Mumbai sehri and iftar time:
|Dates
|Sehri time
|Iftar time
|19 Feb, 2026
|05:51 AM
|06:41 PM
|20 Feb, 2026
|05:51 AM
|06:41 PM
|21 Feb, 2026
|05:50 AM
|06:42 PM
|22 Feb, 2026
|05:50 AM
|06:42 PM
|23 Feb, 2026
|05:49 AM
|06:43 PM
|24 Feb, 2026
|05:49 AM
|06:43 PM
|25 Feb, 2026
|05:48 AM
|06:43 PM
|26 Feb, 2026
|05:47 AM
|06:44 PM
|27 Feb, 2026
|05:47 AM
|06:44 PM
|28 Feb, 2026
|05:46 AM
|06:44 PM
|01 Feb, 2026
|05:45 AM
|06:45 PM
|02 Feb, 2026
|05:45 AM
|06:45 PM
|03 Feb, 2026
|05:44 AM
|06:45 PM
|04 Feb, 2026
|05:43 AM
|06:46 PM
|05 Feb, 2026
|05:42 AM
|06:46 PM
|06 Feb, 2026
|05:42 AM
|06:46 PM
|07 Feb, 2026
|05:41 AM
|06:47 PM
|08 Feb, 2026
|05:40 AM
|06:47 PM
|09 Feb, 2026
|05:39 AM
|06:47 PM
|10 Feb, 2026
|05:39 AM
|06:47 PM
|11 Feb, 2026
|05:38 AM
|06:48 PM
|12 Feb, 2026
|05:37 AM
|06:48 PM
|13 Feb, 2026
|05:36 AM
|06:48 PM
|14 Feb, 2026
|05:35 AM
|06:49 PM
|15 Feb, 2026
|05:35 AM
|06:49 PM
|16 Feb, 2026
|05:34 AM
|06:49 PM
|17 Feb, 2026
|05:33 AM
|06:49 PM
|18 Feb, 2026
|05:32 AM
|06:50 PM
|19 Feb, 2026
|05:31 AM
|06:50 PM
|20 Feb, 2026
|05:30 AM
|06:50 PM
Every day, the sehri and iftar timings change by a few minutes in accordance with sunrise and sunset, which vary from city to city. Moreover, it also varies among Muslims, depending on which community they belong to – the Sunni or the Shia. The difference is usually of a few minutes.
