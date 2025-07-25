Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Best boxing shoes for men that’ll step up your game in the ring: Our top 8 picks for you

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 03:03 pm IST

With high tops for protection, and rubber soles that allow for seamless pivots, these shoes are built to dominate the ring and help you train like a champ.

Boxing isn’t just about how hard you hit, it’s about how fast you move and how balanced you stay. The right pair of boxing shoes can make or break your training session. If you're sparring, shadowboxing, or stepping into the ring, these top boxing shoes offer lightweight agility, strong grip, and ankle support to keep you in control. Let’s lace up and explore the top picks available on Amazon India right now:

Best boxing shoes for men that’ll step up your game: Our top 8 picks for you(Pexels)
Best boxing shoes for men that'll step up your game: Our top 8 picks for you

Top 8 boxing shoes for men:

1.

USI Universal Boxing Shoes, 701 Boxing Boots
These boxing boots from USI feature a combination of fabric and suede in the upper, offering both durability and flexibility. The high ankle design supports pivoting and balance, while the moulded rubber sole with 3 pivot points ensures excellent traction and shock absorption during rapid footwork. Designed to keep your stance strong and transitions smooth, they’re ideal for both beginners and pros training for speed and control.

2.

USI UNIVERSAL 701S Shuffle Boxing Boots
With a breathable mesh and nubuck PU upper, these shoes are built for agility. The strong rubber grip sole provides added balance during fast-paced shuffles and pivots. Their sleek build allows swift lateral movements and stable landings, perfect for quick dodges and sharp counters. These boots feel like an extension of your feet — light, snug, and ring-ready.

3.

RXN BX-17 High Top Boxing Shoes (Black)
The RXN BX-17 High Tops are built for fighters who demand lightweight performance without sacrificing support. These lace-up boxing shoes have a non-slip rubber sole that ensures grounded movement in the ring. They feature a mid-to-high ankle cut for added stability, especially during dynamic punches or defensive slips. Their lightweight structure helps you float like a butterfly while staying grounded like a champ.

4.

RXN BX-17 High Top Boxing Shoes (White)
Identical in design to the black version, this white colourway offers a fresh, minimal look for the ring. It delivers the same snug fit and anti-slip sole that enhances foot traction on mats. The high-cut ankle profile reduces the risk of twists, making it ideal for explosive movements and dynamic rounds. Lightweight, breathable, and built to endure, they’ll keep up with every round.

5.

SG Men’s Sierra 2.0 Boxing Shoes (White/Lime/Royal Blue)
These multi-coloured boxing shoes bring a bold aesthetic along with high-performance features. The mesh design allows breathability even during long sessions, and the flexible sole supports agile footwork. Perfect for those who want both functionality and a standout look in the ring, the Sierra 2.0 is as much about flair as it is about fighting.

6.

Invincible Cobra Boxing Shoes
The Invincible Cobra shoes are engineered with speed and support in mind. Their slim yet structured fit helps boxers stay agile while ensuring enough ankle protection to prevent injuries. Built for intense movement, the grip and control you get are unmatched. If you’re shadowboxing or training for your next bout, they’ll handle every round with ease.

7.

RXN Gold Medal Boxing Shoes
Sleek, stylish, and designed to dominate, the Gold Medal edition offers excellent mid-foot grip and breathable support. The high-ankle silhouette boosts stability, while the reinforced lace-up design ensures a secure fit throughout your session. These shoes are for fighters who take pride in performance and style equally.

8.

USI UNIVERSAL 701S Shuffle Boxing Boots (Size 8)
This specific size variant of the 701S offers the same great performance features as others in the range: lightweight construction, great ankle coverage, and solid sole traction. Its rubber grip sole ensures you stay stable during lateral footwork, while the breathable upper keeps your feet dry even in intense training rounds.

Best boxing shoes for men that’ll step up your game: Our top 8 picks for you: FAQs

  • Are boxing shoes necessary or can I train in running shoes?

    Boxing shoes provide ankle support, grip, and flexibility—crucial for footwork and balance. Running shoes don’t offer the same lateral movement stability.

  • Do boxing shoes have cushioning?

    Most boxing shoes have minimal cushioning to keep you light on your feet, but they offer ankle support and heel grip for safety.

  • How should boxing shoes fit?

    Snug but not tight—your feet shouldn’t slide around, and there should be enough space to wiggle your toes.

  • Can these boxing shoes be used for wrestling or MMA?

    Yes, some high-top boxing boots are versatile enough for wrestling or MMA, especially if they offer good ankle support and mat grip.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

