Best exercise bikes in India (2025): From spin to recumbent, find your fit

ByTanya Shree
May 21, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Discover the best exercise bikes in India for 2025. They are perfect for home workouts, weight loss, and boosting cardio fitness.

PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG

₹7,599

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness

₹8,299

SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest

₹7,399

Voroly Portable Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Cycle for Adults & Seniors Physical Therapy Workout Equipment (VR-70MINIBIK-SILVER)

₹2,850

Reach AB-110 BHT Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat + Side Handle + Twister | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym

₹8,499

amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi

₹5,949

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black)

₹9,990

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike for Home use, 16mm 6Kg Flywheel, Max User Weight 130kg, LCD Display, 2pc Crank, Heart rate sensor, Knob braking, Adjustable foot strap and seat, iPad holder

₹8,499

SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel))

₹8,999

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg)

₹10,999

Fitkit by Cult FK7002 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Brake Pad Resistance for Fitness at Home Workouts|LCD Screen|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black)

₹6,999

Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike|8Kg Flywheel|Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor|Quiet Belt-Driven System|Touch LED Screen Display|Steel Frame|Home Workout & Cardio|Max Weight 120Kg

₹9,799

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black)

₹9,990

Welcare WC1588 Home Use Recumbent Exercise Bike with 10kg Fly Wheel, Adjustable Seat, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, 120kgs Max, User Weight and LCD Display,(Free Installation Assistance)

₹42,499

LETS PLAY Recumbent Bike for Home Workout Exercise with 5kg Flywheel; 8 Level Magnetic Resistance Fitness Cycle with Adjustable Back Support Seat, Max 120Kg User Weight

₹21,999

Hercules Fitness RBP60 Recumbent Bike Electro Magnetic System Resistance Control 12 Kgs. Fly Wheel Fully commercial Recumbent Fitness Bike for Home Fitness

₹40,689

MAXPRO MP6060 Home Use Recumbent Exercise Bike with 7kg Fly Wheel, Fit Show app,Adjustable Seat, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, 120kgs Max.User Weight and LCD Display

₹29,000

Propel FitnessOne HR 66i Recumbent Exercise Bike/Cycle for Seniors | Comfortable Backrest | 8-Level Resistance | LCD Display | Adjustable Seat & Handles | 5KG Flywheel | Anti-Slip Pedals | 120 KG User Weight

₹27,455

Kobo RB-1 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike for Fitness with Adjustable Seatmagnetic Resistancehand Pulse and Monitor LCD Display (Imported)

₹20,999

Lifelong LLSBB49 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel - Upright Stationary Exercise Bike (White)

₹8,399

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation)

₹8,999

Fitkit FK700 Magnetic Upright Fitness X-Bike with Back Support with Free 3 Month Diet and Fitness Plan by certified Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Doctor Consultation and Free Installation at Home

₹14,358

Dolphy Folding Stationary Exercise X Bike with 8-levels Magnetic Resistance, Indoor Upright Foldable Cycling Bike with Back and Arm Rests and LCD Monitor for Home Workout

₹13,998

SPARNOD FITNESS SUB-49 Upright Exercise Bike for home gym - LCD Display, Height Adjustable Seat, Compact design and Perfect Cardio Exercise Cycle Machine for Small Spaces Black

₹5,099

Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout

₹6,999

Are you looking to level up your home workouts? An exercise bike might be just what you need. Whether you are aiming to burn calories, build endurance, or improve heart health, these versatile machines offer low-impact yet highly effective cardio sessions. In 2025, the Indian market is brimming with options, from high-intensity spin bikes and breezy air bikes to posture-friendly upright and recumbent bikes. Each type caters to different fitness goals, comfort preferences, and space requirements. To make your decision easier, we have some of the best exercise bikes in India that combine performance, value, and durability. So, whether you are a beginner, a senior, or a hardcore cycling enthusiast, there is a perfect bike waiting to power your fitness journey.

Take your fitness a notch-higher with the best indoor exercise bikes.(Adobe Stock)

Best air bikes for full-body workouts

Air bikes are ideal for full-body cardio workouts. Unlike traditional bikes, they engage both your upper and lower body through moving handlebars. The harder you pedal, the more resistance you create, which makes it great for high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This helps burn more calories, improve stamina, and build cardiovascular endurance. Air bikes are excellent for metabolic conditioning and are often used in CrossFit-style training. The best air bikes for home also support joint-friendly movement, making them suitable for people recovering from injuries while still wanting an intense workout.

Top picks for you:

Explore the best spin bikes for home

Spin bikes are designed to mimic road cycling and are perfect for intense cardio workouts. They offer adjustable resistance and a fixed flywheel, allowing for smooth, challenging rides that improve leg strength and endurance. Spin bikes are commonly used in cycling classes and are great for burning calories, toning muscles, and boosting heart health. The seated and standing ride positions of this home gym equipment also engage core muscles, which makes your workout more dynamic. Regular spinning improves stamina, supports weight loss, and can significantly elevate your fitness level over time.

Check out these picks:

ALSO READ: Walk your way to better health with the best treadmills for home: 10 picks under 15,000 to try in 2025

Recumbent bikes for seniors

Recumbent bikes are known for their supportive, reclined seating position, which makes them ideal for seniors or people with back or joint issues. The ergonomic design reduces strain on the lower back and knees while providing a low-impact, effective cardiovascular workout. They help improve blood circulation, enhance heart health, and assist in weight management. While easier on the body, this gym equipment for home still strengthens the lower body muscles like hamstrings, calves, and glutes. They are also great for longer, more comfortable workout sessions, helping maintain consistency in a fitness routine.

A few options for you:

ALSO READ: Best 5 kg dumbbell sets for beginners: Start your fitness journey with these top picks of 2025

Upright bikes for a traditional cycling experience

Upright bikes resemble traditional bicycles and offer a balanced cardio workout. They primarily target the lower body-quads, calves, hamstrings and engage the core for stability. Upright bikes are excellent for improving cardiovascular health, burning fat, and increasing overall endurance. Because you sit in a more vertical position, these bikes also help build core strength and improve posture over time. Their compact design makes them perfect for home workouts. Suitable for users of all fitness levels, upright bikes support regular cardio activity without putting excessive pressure on the joints.

Check out these options:

Frequently asked questions

  • Which type of exercise bike is best for weight loss?

    Spin and air bikes are best for weight loss due to higher intensity and calorie burn. They support HIIT workouts, increasing metabolism and accelerating fat loss effectively.

  • Are recumbent bikes good for people with joint pain?

    Yes, recumbent bikes offer a low-impact workout with back support, which makes them ideal for users with knee, hip, or back pain. They reduce joint strain while improving cardio fitness.

  • Can upright bikes build muscle?

    Upright bikes mainly build lower-body muscles like quads, hamstrings, and calves. They also engage the core, promoting muscle tone and strength with consistent use over time.

  • What makes air bikes different from other types?

    Air bikes use fan-based resistance that increases with pedaling speed. They offer full-body workouts, engaging arms and legs simultaneously, and are excellent for high-intensity training and endurance building.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

