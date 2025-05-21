Best exercise bikes in India (2025): From spin to recumbent, find your fit
May 21, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Discover the best exercise bikes in India for 2025. They are perfect for home workouts, weight loss, and boosting cardio fitness.
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KG View Details
₹7,599
Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat & Twister | Adjustable Knob Resistance | Exercise Gym Cycle for Home Workout & Fitness View Details
₹8,299
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details
₹7,399
Voroly Portable Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Cycle for Adults & Seniors Physical Therapy Workout Equipment (VR-70MINIBIK-SILVER) View Details
₹2,850
Reach AB-110 BHT Air Bike Exercise Cycle with Moving or Stationary Handle | with Back Support Seat + Side Handle + Twister | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Fitness Cycle for Home Gym View Details
₹8,499
amazon basics Air Bike Exercise Cycle With Moving Or Stationary Handles, Adjustable Cushioned Seat, Max User Weight 110 Kg, Multi View Details
₹5,949
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black) View Details
₹9,990
PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike for Home use, 16mm 6Kg Flywheel, Max User Weight 130kg, LCD Display, 2pc Crank, Heart rate sensor, Knob braking, Adjustable foot strap and seat, iPad holder View Details
₹8,499
SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym with 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive, 4-way Adjustable Cushioned Seat and 2-way Handlebar (SSB-08 (8kg Flywheel)) View Details
₹8,999
Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details
₹10,999
Fitkit by Cult FK7002 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Brake Pad Resistance for Fitness at Home Workouts|LCD Screen|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black) View Details
₹6,999
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike|8Kg Flywheel|Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor|Quiet Belt-Driven System|Touch LED Screen Display|Steel Frame|Home Workout & Cardio|Max Weight 120Kg View Details
₹9,799
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (Black) View Details
₹9,990
Welcare WC1588 Home Use Recumbent Exercise Bike with 10kg Fly Wheel, Adjustable Seat, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, 120kgs Max, User Weight and LCD Display,(Free Installation Assistance) View Details
₹42,499
LETS PLAY Recumbent Bike for Home Workout Exercise with 5kg Flywheel; 8 Level Magnetic Resistance Fitness Cycle with Adjustable Back Support Seat, Max 120Kg User Weight View Details
₹21,999
Hercules Fitness RBP60 Recumbent Bike Electro Magnetic System Resistance Control 12 Kgs. Fly Wheel Fully commercial Recumbent Fitness Bike for Home Fitness View Details
₹40,689
MAXPRO MP6060 Home Use Recumbent Exercise Bike with 7kg Fly Wheel, Fit Show app,Adjustable Seat, 8 Level Magnetic Resistance, 120kgs Max.User Weight and LCD Display View Details
₹29,000
Propel FitnessOne HR 66i Recumbent Exercise Bike/Cycle for Seniors | Comfortable Backrest | 8-Level Resistance | LCD Display | Adjustable Seat & Handles | 5KG Flywheel | Anti-Slip Pedals | 120 KG User Weight View Details
₹27,455
Kobo RB-1 Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike for Fitness with Adjustable Seatmagnetic Resistancehand Pulse and Monitor LCD Display (Imported) View Details
₹20,999
Lifelong LLSBB49 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel - Upright Stationary Exercise Bike (White) View Details
₹8,399
Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation) View Details
₹8,999
Fitkit FK700 Magnetic Upright Fitness X-Bike with Back Support with Free 3 Month Diet and Fitness Plan by certified Dietitian, Personal Trainer, Doctor Consultation and Free Installation at Home View Details
₹14,358
Dolphy Folding Stationary Exercise X Bike with 8-levels Magnetic Resistance, Indoor Upright Foldable Cycling Bike with Back and Arm Rests and LCD Monitor for Home Workout View Details
₹13,998
SPARNOD FITNESS SUB-49 Upright Exercise Bike for home gym - LCD Display, Height Adjustable Seat, Compact design and Perfect Cardio Exercise Cycle Machine for Small Spaces Black View Details
₹5,099
Reach AB 110 Upright Air Bike with Moving/Stationary Handle | Adjustable Resistance with Cushioned Seat | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Exercise Fitness Cycle | Cardio Equipment Machine | Home Gym Workout View Details
₹6,999
