IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets
Varun Dhawan(Instagram)
Varun Dhawan(Instagram)
health

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets

The handsome hunk of Bollywood Varun Dhawan flaunted his toned physique by posting a shirtless picture of him, while subtly teasing his upcoming horror flick Bhediya, giving his fans some major Monday motivation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Easily one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan gave fans some major Monday motivation as he posted shirtless photos of himself, flaunting his toned physique, very subtly plugging in his latest onscreen endeavour, Bhediya, in the caption with a simple wolf emoji. The Coolie No 1 actor took to his Instagram and shared the shots just a day after the first teaser of Bhediya was unveiled. The post from the newly-wed actor received more than 6.6 lakh likes since the time it was posted.

In a recent interview with LifestyleAsia, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared how the lockdown had significantly changed his workout routine saying, "At first, I was into Yoga with Mihir Joglekar and then switched back to training with my instructor Prashant Sawant. And finally, I experimented with something new, training in animal flow with Devrath, a master instructor. I think this really changed the mobility of my body and made me more flexible. I wasn’t aiming to get too bulky during the time but simply more flexible and mobile."


He also spoke about how he changed his diet as well, saying that much like us, he too was 'just binging and eating everything', he went on, "I think we’re all guilty of doing this at some point during the lockdown. However, I eventually disciplined myself and picked up a workout too. I started my day with a vegetable smoothie and then some fish. I was actually living the life of a pescatarian then and I in fact still am. During the day, I’m indulge in some sweet potato, gluten free bread and soy milk. I also end the day with absolutely zero carbs."


He even shared words of wisdom regarding what one can do wrong while working out, deeming form, over stretching and lack of hydration as the main things that people tend to go wrong with. He also shared that it is important to pick up any form of exercise, especially with all this time indoors, adding that this not only keeps one fit but also improves one's mental health. He said, "I’d suggest doing functional HIIT or cardio, but for beginners, going for regular runs and free hand exercises is always good."

Bhediya marks Varun and Kriti Sanon's third collaboration after Dilwale and Kalank. The movie, which is set to release on April 14, 2022, will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who earlier helmed the 2018 movie Stree. Apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. The movie's story has been penned by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote scripts for Bala, Made In China, and Wrong Side Raju.


(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Varun Dhawan(Instagram)
Varun Dhawan(Instagram)
health

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan shows off bod in new post. Here are his fitness secrets

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The handsome hunk of Bollywood Varun Dhawan flaunted his toned physique by posting a shirtless picture of him, while subtly teasing his upcoming horror flick Bhediya, giving his fans some major Monday motivation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Teen use, mental health spur talk of marijuana curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Last week, a study that analyzed more than 3 million seventh-, ninth- and 11th-graders found that adolescents may be more likely to use marijuana once it’s legalized for recreational use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Vaccination, physical distancing may prevent future Covid-19 surges: Study

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:50 PM IST
The findings can help policy-makers and public health authorities to identify appropriate levels of intervention to keep Covid-19 outbreaks in check over time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages(Twitter/snapdeal)
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages(Twitter/snapdeal)
health

Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Snapdeal packages with customised information stickers will drive awareness about the 'F' mark that identifies fortified foods and will educate consumers about the importance of fortified foods in fighting malnutrition as a part of their 'Eat Right India' movement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kate Hudson(Instagram)
Kate Hudson(Instagram)
health

Kate Hudson addresses criticism surrounding 'Music' over autism representation

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:50 PM IST
'Music', co-written by musician Sia, portrays Hudson playing a recently sober drug dealer who finds herself charged with taking care of her younger sister, a special-needs teen named Music played by actor Maddie Ziegler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora shares new fitness post(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
Late-childhood obesity associated with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy(Unsplash)
health

Relation between late-childhood obesity and low-quality pregnancy diet: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:00 AM IST
  • A new study published in the BMC Medicine journal has found one of the reasons of late-childhood obesity can be the low-quality diets that the mother ate during pregnancy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination(Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash)
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination(Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash)
health

Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
READ FULL STORY
Close
The injury was detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans at least a month after discharge, according to new findings published Thursday in the European Heart Journal.(Unsplash)
The injury was detected by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans at least a month after discharge, according to new findings published Thursday in the European Heart Journal.(Unsplash)
health

Study found heart damage in Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Through a clinical study published in the European Heart Journal, scientists claim that around half of the patients studied have had their heart damaged subsequent to being hospitalised with severe Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
health

Pregnant Lisa Haydon works out on new cardio machine: Thanks hubby for best gift

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon recently shared videos of herself working out on her new cardio machine. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor has placed it in her bathroom. The mother-of-two says, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food allergy is the commonest cause of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis.(Unsplash)
Food allergy is the commonest cause of potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis.(Unsplash)
health

Deaths due to anaphylaxis halved despite increase in hospital admissions: Study

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:55 AM IST
A research published in the BMJ journal shed light on the death rate from food-induced anaphylaxis that has halved despite a highly increased rate of hospital admissions in the UK due to this life-threatening allergic reaction disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Observing that nature has been kind to India in the form of abundant sunlight and air, he regretted that they are not being taken advantage of, leading to the occurrence of various diseases.(WIkimedia Commons )
Observing that nature has been kind to India in the form of abundant sunlight and air, he regretted that they are not being taken advantage of, leading to the occurrence of various diseases.(WIkimedia Commons )
health

Vice President calls for national campaign to promote healthy lifestyle

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for a national campaign for motivating people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, avoid sedentary living and junk food, in view of growing incidences of non-communicable diseases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
Kim Kardashian (Instagram)
health

Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Advising fans that plant-based products 'does good to a body', American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday shared pictures showcasing her toned figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey that rates of transmission have fallen across all four UK nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how you can make swimming pools safer

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The study found that using complementary forms of disinfection, like copper-silver ionization (CSI) can help the by effects of swimming pool infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP