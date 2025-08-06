Bhumi Pednekar says she loves sweating, wonders why people are scared of this 'body detox'

When Bhumi Pednekar sweats it out at the gym, she literally likes to sweat it out! The actor, who is considered an excellent example of a weight loss transformation in Bollywood, says she is not scared about sweating. In fact, she loves it for its benefits for the skin and overall health. Bhumi Pednekar highlights the benefits of sweating for the skin and overall health.(Instagram)

That Bhumi is a fitness enthusiast is no secret. So, when Health Shots recently asked her how she keeps here's skin fresh and sweat- proof during workouts, Bhumi said: "Honestly, I love sweating. If I don't sweat when I'm working out, I feel like there's a problem. People should not be scared of sweating because that is your body detoxifying. And after my workout, I just wash my face so that I don't have any acne."

Sweating, according to dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma, helps to maintain body temperature, improve blood circulation, remove toxins, and lends a natural skin glow.

On the flipside, one may think that sweat can contribute to acne, especially when it gets mixed up with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, which can clog open pores. But that is why washing your face with clean water after a sweaty gym session or outdoor workout time, is important!

As for Bhumi Pednekar, we also asked her about her go-to workout these days - yoga, Pilates, weight training or cardio? She said, "Right now I'm doing a mix of Pilates and strength training. That has actually pretty much been my routine for many years now."

Asked about the must-have items in her bag, Bhumi responded: "My water, an extra pair of socks, the most comfortable pair of shoes and I always have a skipping rope with me."

Does she also use any wearable tech like a smartwatch or fitness tracker to monitor her fitness parameters? "Yes, I do have a smartwatch every time," said Bhumi.

What about her go-to post-workout snack or drink? "Usually, I take some granola with yogurt, and mostly my first meal is after my workout because the first thing I do is workout in the day!"

For that workout session, Bhumi says her non-negotiable is a good pair of shoes. "I need 100 percent comfort. I don't think I can have a good workout if I'm not wearing a comfortable pair of shoes," added the actor, whose idea of fitness fashion also includes a pair of compressed tights, a nice jacket, a good top.

Dedication and discipline have helped Bhumi Pednekar transform her physique from her overweight look in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ to her svelte self in ‘The Royals’. Recently, the actor spoke unfiltered about how over-exercising took a toll on her health.