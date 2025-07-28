Bhumi Pednekar reveals one constant item in her diet; talks about fillers, botox: ‘We live in a time where…’

10 years ago, Bhumi Pednekar began her career as an actor with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. For the role of an overweight newly-wed bride, Bhumi gained over 12 kgs. Her performance won hearts and she moved on to grow as an actor. A decade later, Bhumi is not only a well-known name in the Hindi film industry but also a fitness icon today, who has inspired many with her journey. Over the years, rumours have been rife about the actor opting for cosmetic procedures. However, Bhumi has always clarified that she has not gone under the knife. Well, she has now shared her opinion on cosmetic surgeries in general. Bhumi Pednekar

In a recent chat with News 18, Bhumi Pednekar shared, “I feel, to each their own. We live in a time where people should make their own choices. I am nobody to have any kind of judgment on what people want to do. I also feel that this is being discussed way too much.” Much to the delight of fans, Bhumi also opened up about her diet and revealed the one constant in her meals. The actor was quoted saying, “People get very scared of but I have it in my diet – fat. I have a lot of ghee in my diet. The only difference is, I do not cook in ghee; I consume it raw. Put it on your rotis or idlis, it is very beneficial for your health.”

Apart from a strict diet, Bhumi also maintains a healthy lifestyle. On the film front, the actor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. In the Mudassar Aziz rom com, Bhumi played the role of a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia after an accident. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor as Bhumi’s ex-husband and Rakul Preet Singh as his soon to be wife. Bhumi also shared the screen with Ishaan Khatter in their web series The Royals. They will soon reunite for the second season.