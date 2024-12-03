Binge drinking in teenage can trigger risky behaviour? Know the dangers of alcohol on brain health

Alcohol in social situations is deep-rooted in our traditions, and has a more acceptance status than other drugs. Hence, teenagers find it safer to consume alcohol. Even though the dangers of alcohol consumption have been explored and discussed for creating awareness, it seems to be a choice of every social space. Also read | Young people at higher health risk from alcohol than older adults: Study Binge drinking involves drinking large amounts of alcohol in very short period of time.(Pexels)

The myth of one glass of wine a day can improve health has been debunked long back. However, teenagers continue to binge drink alcohol for more fun. While safety issues such as driving after being drunk or meeting with an accident are concerning, many do not take into account the way alcohol can have long-term effects on health.

Binge drinking and brain health:

Binge drinking involves drinking large amounts of alcohol in very short period of time. This kind of drinking is common in parties or festivals, usually involving teenagers. However, this habit can drastically affect brain structure and functioning. Also read | Teens, don’t drink alcohol yet. It may lead to harmful drinking habits later

According to an article in PsyPost, alcohol is metabolised in the liver and broken down into enzymes, to transform it into less toxic materials that can be eliminated by the body. However, when there is a large amount of alcohol consumed in very less time, alcohol does not get completely metabolised, making it pass through the brain and disrupting the balance of the neurotransmitters, that can affect brain functioning.

Alcohol's impact on adolescent brains:

Alcoholic beverages can have a long-lasting impact on developing adolescent brains. It can affect the nervous system, disrupting the immune system and triggering inflammation, which can further affect brain health.

The brain is at its development stage till the age of 25-30. During this stage, the brain is more vulnerable to the effects of alcohol. Alcohol can also lead certain areas of the brain to mature faster than the others. This mismatch can trigger risky behaviours in adolescents. Also read | Binge drinking may shrink the brain regions linked to memory, attention in teenagers

This further reinstates that there is no healthy amount of alcohol that can be consumed without affecting health. Binge drinking, particularly, can be extremely dangerous for teenagers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.