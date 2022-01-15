Bipasha Basu makes jumping push-ups look graceful in new workout video

Move over regular push-ups and make it more challenging and explosive this weekend like Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu who pulls it off with ultimate grace and effortless charm. Laying new fitness goal for us this weekend, Bipasha was seen performing jumping push-ups in her living room and we can't wait to ace the same, gracefully, like she does in her new workout video.

Taking to her social media handle, Bipasha shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session as she sweat it out this cold Saturday. The video featured her donning a black and pink spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black tights and hair pulled up into a top knot to keep them off her face during the intense workout session.

Completing her athleisure look with a pair of sneakers, Bipasha placed her palms on a Yoga mat spread before her and raised her body weight on her toes before she jumped forward to sit on her fit and fold her hands in ‘namaste’. Repeating the drill, Bipasha captioned the video, “I will survive the struggle. Each & Every Time!!!! (sic)” and added the hashtags “#loveyourself #myfitnessjourney #mylife #myhappiness #myhealth #noexcuses (sic).”

Benefits:

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat. They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm.

They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Jumping push-ups can help burn fat and build muscle and are a power and balance exercise for functional upper-body strength since it uses nothing more than our own bodyweight.

This workout increases power and strength in the practitioner's chest, shoulders and triceps. It trains the practitioner's arms, shoulders and pectoral strength which in turn increases their punching power.