Black raisins are not just for cakes! Dermat shares amazing benefits of this dry fruit

Black raisins may look simple, something you only use to add rich flavour and chewy texture to plum cakes and other desserts. But maybe it’s time to look at them differently, as they are more than just a dessert ingredient. Much like other superfoods such as chia or flax seeds, black raisins, too, have their fair share of nutrients and health benefits and can be consumed alone. These tiny dried fruits carry more goodness than you might realise. It’s time to see raisins from a fresh, healthy perspective, breaking away from your dessert dreams. Black raisins have high iron and fibre content.(Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram to share what happens when you eat black raisins every day.

Deepshika listed out the nutritional benefits of black raisins when you eat them regularly:

Improves iron levels

Improves iron levels, especially for those who are anemic or have low iron levels.

Should soak 8-10 black raisins overnight before having it the next day.

Reduces inflammation

Black raisins are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids.

Both reduce oxidative stress, which in turn reduces inflammation and improves heart health.

Better gut health

Black raisins are rich in fibre.

Improve gut health.

So, based on the health benefits shared by the nutritionist, black raisins are more than just a natural sweetener for your cakes and brownies. They have good health benefits that cover a myriad of health concerns, from inflammation issues to gut health. Recently, seeds have taken precedence in modern diets, with one popular method of consumption being soaking them in water beforehand. But consider this dry fruit too!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.