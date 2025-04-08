For bloating to breakouts: 5 seed water you need to add to your routine
Make the most of your water by adding seeds to them. Learn more about the benefits of the 5 seeds and how they benefit your health.
Seeds' nutrient profiles are robust, ranging from fiber and protein to essential antioxidants. Every seed has some unique benefit for your health, from regulating hormones to improving gut health.
These benefits have prompted many to incorporate them into their daily diet, from trail mixes containing several seeds for power-packed benefits in single servings to one seed as the hero ingredient in acai bowls and smoothies. Similarly, another way to add them to your daily routine is through seed-infused waters.
Nutritionist Aashna Sabharwal took to Instagram to share 5 seed water that all have specialised benefits.
Here are five seed waters she shared:
5 seed waters
1. Coriander seed water
- Improves digestion and gut health
- Flushes out toxins
- Regulates blood sugar
- Enhances skin health
2. Kalongi seed water
- Lower cholesterol and supports heart health
- Boosts immunity
- Reduces inflammation and joint pain
3. Fennel seed water
- Relieves bloating and acidity
- Supports hormonal balance
- Enhances hydration and skin health
- Improves eyesight
4. Jeera seed water
- Boosts digestion
- Improves immunity
- Regulates blood sugar
5. Methi seed water
- Regulates blood sugar
- Aids digestion
- Improves hair and skin health
Nutrient-rich water and other bonus benefits
Other than the mentioned health benefits, soaking seeds and adding them to water takes care of two other things as well. First, it nutritionally boosts your water, which is otherwise quite shallow in nutrients. Second, by tracking your seed consumption this way, rather than just using them as a meal topper on oats or salads, your hydration requirements are also sorted. This habit is convenient for those who have a lot on their plate, as their hectic lifestyle occasionally prevents them from committing to their health goals.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
