Blood sugar to blood count: Pathologist shares 8 health checkups you need every 3 to 6 months to prevent diseases

Regular medical check-ups are important for maintaining good health. These checkups help detect potential health problems early, especially as conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity become more common. By monitoring your health with these tests, you can identify issues early and make the necessary lifestyle adjustments. Which is the best test for full body checkup?(Adobe Stock)

What should be included in a full-body checkup?

Here’s a detailed look at eight health checkups everyone should consider to fend off hidden and future lifestyle disorders.

Blood sugar tests (Fasting and HbA1c)

Blood sugar tests are important for finding out if you have diabetes or prediabetes. The fasting blood sugar test checks your blood glucose levels after an overnight fast. “The HbA1c test shows your average blood glucose levels over the last two to three months,” Dr Tanish Mandal, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostics, tells Health Shots. Finding high blood sugar levels early can help you make changes to your diet and exercise to prevent the development of diabetes.

2. Lipid profile

A lipid profile is an important test that measures cholesterol and triglyceride levels in your blood. "This test helps you understand your risk of heart disease and stroke", says the pathologist. The lipid profile typically includes:

Total cholesterol

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol

Triglycerides

High levels of LDL and triglycerides, along with low levels of HDL, can raise the risk of heart problems. It is important to make lifestyle changes or seek medical help right away.

3. Liver and kidney function tests

Liver and kidney function tests are important for checking the health of these organs. Regular testing can show early signs of problems, which can help avoid serious issues later. Key things to look for in these tests include:

Alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) for liver health

Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and creatinine levels for kidney function

If you notice any unusual changes, it may indicate the presence of underlying health issues. This calls for a quick and necessary medical check-up.

4. Complete blood count (CBC)

A Complete Blood Count (CBC) is a test that checks different parts of your blood. It provides important information about your health. This test can help detect:

Anemia

Infections

Immune disorders

A complete blood count (CBC) checks important health indicators, such as haemoglobin levels, white blood cell counts, and platelet counts. "This test can help you find health problems that you might not notice otherwise.", shares the doctor.

5. Vitamin D and B12 levels

Many people have low levels of vitamin D3 and vitamin B12, but these deficiencies are often overlooked. "Vitamin D is important for strong bones, while vitamin B12 helps our nerves work well and is needed to make red blood cells", says Dr Mandal. Checking these vitamin levels can help find problems such as:

Bone weakness or osteoporosis (Vitamin D deficiency)

Fatigue, weakness, and neurological problems (Vitamin B12 deficiency)

Making dietary changes or taking supplements can improve your health.

6. Iron studies

Iron deficiency anaemia is a common type of anaemia, particularly in countries such as India. To check for this deficiency, doctors perform iron studies to see how much iron your body has stored. Key tests in this group include:

Serum ferritin

Serum iron

Total iron-binding capacity (TIBC)

Getting a diagnosis early can help you receive the proper treatment. This may include adjustments to your diet and the use of iron supplements.

7. Thyroid profile

The thyroid gland is important for managing metabolism, energy levels, and mood. "A thyroid profile can help find problems like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism", explains the expert. A complete thyroid panel usually includes:

Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)

Free T4 (thyroxine)

Free T3 (triiodothyronine)

By checking these hormones, you can find out if there are any imbalances that affect your energy, weight, and mood.

8. Blood pressure and body mass index (BMI)

Routine monitoring of blood pressure and BMI is essential for maintaining cardiovascular health and weight management. "High blood pressure can be hazardous. It is often called a silent killer because it usually does not have noticeable symptoms. If you ignore high blood pressure, it can lead to serious health problems", warns the doctor. Regular checks can help you:

Identify changes in blood pressure early

Manage weight effectively through consistent monitoring of BMI

Combining these measurements gives you a clear view of your heart health and overall well-being. This helps you take action quickly to improve your health.

Digital diagnostics for health monitoring

Advancements in healthcare technology have made digital laboratories more common. These facilities make it easier to schedule routine health checkups online. They offer many benefits, including:

Convenience: Schedule tests at your discretion without long waits.

Schedule tests at your discretion without long waits. Home sample collection: Many labs offer trained professionals to collect samples from the comfort of your home or office.

Many labs offer trained professionals to collect samples from the comfort of your home or office. Rapid results: Digital platforms typically deliver results within 24 hours, allowing you to consult with your doctor quickly.

Digital platforms typically deliver results within 24 hours, allowing you to consult with your doctor quickly. Ease of sharing: Results can be easily shared with your healthcare provider, facilitating prompt treatment if necessary.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)