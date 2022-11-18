Body contouring: Benefits, criteria, purpose, tips to prepare for surgery and nonsurgical methods

Body contorting procedures mean different body shaping techniques using cosmetic surgery procedures where body contouring surgery can be done for almost any body part that needs fat reduction and reshaping. Very few people are happy with their bodies and the most common denominator of dissatisfaction is weight and obesity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, this frustration of not being able to lose weight and the disproportionate body permeates into everything we do be it shopping for new clothes or going out for a vacation with family. Beauty experts insist that body contouring will help enhance your appearance and bring back self-confidence in once looks.

Benefits:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dermato-Surgeon and Director of The Esthetic Clinics, shared that it is a harmless and safe procedure, which will give you many benefits such as -

1. You will be more confident: Society places a great deal of emphasis on body shape and proportions. Simple cosmetic surgeries in India like breast augmentation surgery, thigh lift, arm lift surgery and other Body Contouring procedures can help change your appearance and make you feel attractive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. You will get a more youthful appearance: Ageing is difficult to fight but with the body, contouring surgery in India can give firmness to your body and restore the size of your breast to the younger self.

3. Everything will look natural: You feel at your best. Body contouring surgeries remove the excess skin, tighten the skin, and help re-contour the body.

Criteria for body contouring surgery:

Dr Rinky Kapoor explained, “Body contouring surgery is done in multiple stages and often combined with two or three procedures. Complete patient history, a detailed physical examination, regular lab investigations, and clinical photographs will help the cosmetic surgeon decide the most appropriate procedure for a patient.”

She highlighted, “Body contouring procedures for the lower body are performed first and then the expert will work on breasts, chest, and arm contouring procedures. Thighplasty is done in the end. It is important to understand that Body Contouring procedures need to be done in stages as at the end of each procedure adjacent areas of the body might also undergo changes. There is less risk of complications, scars heal faster, and the result is up to patient satisfaction.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preparing for body contouring surgery:

Dr Rinky Kapoor revealed, “Body contouring surgery needs a combination of procedures such as liposuction or lipolysis to remove the fat and if your skin elasticity is poor then the surgeon will have to remove the excess skin. You will have to work for weight loss and maintain it. Post Body Contouring surgery if you lose weight then it will create a pocket in the skin and if you gain weight, it will cause the skin to stretch and marks will appear.”

Purpose of body contouring:

According to Dr Rinky Kapoor -

You want to reshape your stomach or waist: Body contouring using a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty is the solution to getting your body in the shape that you want. The aim of tummy tuck body contouring surgery in India is to match the lower and upper body contours.

Body contouring using a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty is the solution to getting your body in the shape that you want. The aim of tummy tuck body contouring surgery in India is to match the lower and upper body contours. You want to reshape your buttocks: In a buttock lift Body Contouring procedure, the surgeon will cut across the top and sides of the buttocks and remove the semi-circular shaped skin and fat from the area and contour the area to the desired shape.

In a buttock lift Body Contouring procedure, the surgeon will cut across the top and sides of the buttocks and remove the semi-circular shaped skin and fat from the area and contour the area to the desired shape. You want tighter thighs: Body contouring surgery for the thighs focuses on the tissue and skin in the thigh area. The surgeon will make the cut from the groin area to the inner leg up to the knee to remove the excess tissue and skin.

Body contouring surgery for the thighs focuses on the tissue and skin in the thigh area. The surgeon will make the cut from the groin area to the inner leg up to the knee to remove the excess tissue and skin. You want better-toned arms: An Arm lift can get the perfectly toned and sculpted arms that you have been working hard on. In this type of body, contouring the cosmetic surgeon will remove excess skin from the upper part of the arm. The incision is made from the inner surface of the upper arm (armpit) to the elbow and the surgeon will tighten the underlying muscles and define the shape of the upper arm by cutting the extra skin away.

An Arm lift can get the perfectly toned and sculpted arms that you have been working hard on. In this type of body, contouring the cosmetic surgeon will remove excess skin from the upper part of the arm. The incision is made from the inner surface of the upper arm (armpit) to the elbow and the surgeon will tighten the underlying muscles and define the shape of the upper arm by cutting the extra skin away. You want better-looking breasts: A boob job is a type of Body Contouring surgery that will give you perkier, firmer and better-shaped breasts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nonsurgical body contouring methods:

Popularly known as the nonsurgical fat reduction method, these Body Contouring treatments enable one to contour and shape the different areas of the body. Dr Rinky Kapoor listed the most popular non-surgical Body Contouring methods as -

1. Cryolipolysis: Also termed as controlled cooling this type of non-invasive Body Contouring treatment uses freezing temperature to destroy the targeted fat cells. Since the procedure is carefully controlled, the surrounding tissue is not damaged and the destroyed fat cells are eventually flushed out of the body. Cryolipolysis is used to target the stubborn fat in the abdomen, thighs, sides, arms, breasts, back, banana roll, and double chin. Once the fat cells are removed from the body, they do not reappear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Laser Lipolysis: The body contouring procedure in India uses laser lipolysis with the help of controlled heating to destroy the fat cells. This treatment uses high temperatures that kill the fat cells. It takes about 12 weeks to remove the killed fat cells. Laser Lipolysis is beneficial for fat cells in the abdomen, and flanks.

3. Radiofrequency Lipolysis: Body contouring surgery using Radiofrequency lipolysis is an FDA-approved technology that uses ultrasound technology to treat the fat pockets in the body. The suitable target areas are the abdomen and flank area.

Dr Rinky Kapoor said, “With non-surgical Body Contouring procedures in India, you will be able to resume your daily activities immediately after the treatment and the results are visible slowly over the next few weeks. It is important to remember that Body Contouring procedures are not weight loss procedures and therefore after a Body Contouring surgery, you will have to keep in mind things like maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes a healthy diet and exercise. If you gain or lose too much weight then the skin will sag.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}