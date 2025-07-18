Boiled, filtered, or bottled water? Doctor shares their pros and cons

During the monsoon season, water quality often deteriorates, making it all the more important to choose safe drinking water. But how do you ensure you're making the right choice? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Narander Singla, lead consultant – internal medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “Choosing safe drinking water is essential for good health, especially in areas where water quality may be compromised. Doctors recommend weighing options based on local water conditions, contaminants, and lifestyle needs.” Also read | Nutritionist says ‘8 glasses a day’ is myth; Here’s how much water children, adults and new mothers should drink daily Choosing safe drinking water is essential for good health.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Narander Singla further explained the benefits and limitations of boiled, filtered and bottled water to help us choose which one is healthy for us:

Boiled water:

Benefits: Effective in killing pathogens like bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Ideal in emergencies, rural areas, or boil water advisories. Easily done at home with no need for additional equipment. Best for short-term use or while travelling to regions with uncertain water quality.

Limitations: Does not remove chemical contaminants like heavy metals, nitrates, or pesticides. Boiling can concentrate on impurities if water evaporates during the process.

Filtered water:

Benefits: Considered one of the best choices for daily hydration, especially in urban settings. Retains essential minerals (like calcium and magnesium) while eliminating harmful contaminants. Activated carbon filters improve taste and remove chlorine and organic compounds. Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and salts. Doctors recommend filtered water for long-term, safe hydration, especially for families or those with health concerns.

Bottled water:

Benefits: Highly convenient for travel or when on the go. Typically purified through UV treatment, distillation, or reverse osmosis. Regulated by the FDA, ensuring quality standards for purity and safety.

Limitations: Environmental impact due to plastic waste. Risk of chemical leaching from low-quality plastic bottles. Recommended for occasional use when other clean sources are not available.

Tips to keep in mind:

Tap water is safe if it meets local safety standards; consider filtering it for added protection.

Filtered water is best for everyday use due to its balance of safety, taste, and mineral content.

Bottled water is a good backup but avoid relying on it daily due to sustainability issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.