Bored of regular fruit bowls? Up your game with this gastroenterologist-approved chia seed fruit salad breakfast recipe

If you’re trying to eat more fruit but find yourself bored halfway through a plain fruit bowl, you’re not alone. While fruit salads are healthy, they can start to feel repetitive - and the usual yoghurt-and-fruit combo doesn’t always hit the spot. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple upgrade to turn everyday fruit into something exciting, flavourful, and genuinely crave-worthy. Try this chia seed fruit salad breakfast recipe for a healthy gut! (Pinterest)

That’s where this chia seed fruit salad with an orange, honey, and lemon dressing comes in. Shared by food blogger Abir El Saghir in a September 19, 2025 Instagram post, the recipe transforms fresh fruit into a refreshing, dessert-like dish that still feels light and nourishing. Made with soaked chia seeds and a naturally sweet citrus dressing, it has even earned a nod of approval from a gastroenterologist - making it as gut-friendly as it is delicious.