Bryan Johnson sparks fresh health debate, says 10 squats are better than a 30-minute walk: Here's what you should know

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his multi-million dollar 'Project Blueprint' to reverse his biological age, is challenging one of the most common pieces of health advice: the post-meal stroll. He said that a high-intensity 'micro-bout' of exercise was actually more effective for metabolic health than a long walk. Talking to X on April 9, he stated, "10 squats beats a 30-minute walk." Also read | Bryan Johnson says this simple 'post-meal habit' can reduce blood fat by 72 percent, improve sleep, digestion and heart health

Bryan Johnson says 10 squats every 45 minutes are more effective for blood sugar control than a 30-minute walk, citing a 2024 study.

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For those tracking their metabolic health, the claim is provocative. While doctors have long recommended a 30-minute walk to stabilise blood sugar, Bryan Johnson argued that the efficiency of resistance training wins out. "For blood sugar control after a meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes outperforms a dedicated 30-minute walk by 14 percent," he wrote.

The 'glucose sponge' mechanism

Bryan’s logic hinges on the physiology of your largest muscle groups. He explained: "The mechanism: your quadriceps and glutes are the largest glucose sponge in your body. Activating them repeatedly clears more glucose than one sustained effort. The 30-minute walk isn't wrong, it's just not as effective." Also read | Fitness coach shares 11 squat variations to burn extra fat, build strength and tone legs

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{{^usCountry}} The idea is that high-intensity muscle contractions — even in short bursts — demand more immediate fuel from the bloodstream than the low-intensity, steady state of walking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea is that high-intensity muscle contractions — even in short bursts — demand more immediate fuel from the bloodstream than the low-intensity, steady state of walking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What the science says {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What the science says {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bryan cited a 2024 study titled 'Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men', which supports the idea that frequency and intensity might matter more than duration. The researchers found that 'interrupting prolonged sitting proved beneficial for glycemic control', but noted a specific advantage for those who broke up their day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bryan cited a 2024 study titled 'Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men', which supports the idea that frequency and intensity might matter more than duration. The researchers found that 'interrupting prolonged sitting proved beneficial for glycemic control', but noted a specific advantage for those who broke up their day. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the study, "Frequent interruptions, incorporating 3-minute walking or squatting breaks every 45 minutes, demonstrated greater benefits than a single 30-minute walking break."

The study further clarified why squats specifically might have an edge over a casual walk: "Increased intensity (aEMG) of local muscle activation, particularly in the quadriceps and gluteal muscles, was associated with improved glycemic control across all conditions."

A new strategy for sedentary lifestyles

For a population increasingly tied to desks, the study suggests we might be over-emphasising 'the workout' while ignoring the 'interruption'. The researchers concluded that this shift in focus could be a life-saver for those at risk of metabolic disease: "By emphasising the importance of frequency and intensity of muscle activity during interruptions, rather than solely focusing on the total duration or type of activity, these findings provide new informed avenues to promote health with simple strategies."

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The takeaway for the average reader? You don't necessarily need to find a 30-minute block in your schedule to protect your heart and blood sugar. Instead, as the researchers note, 'this study offers a novel approach to promoting health through interrupting prolonged sitting' with simple, high-intensity movements that can be done right at your desk.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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