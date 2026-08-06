Building strong bones may be easier than you think: Physician shares how climbing stairs supports bone health in women

Staying physically fit doesn't always require hours in the gym or an intense workout routine. Some of the most effective ways to support your health are already woven into your day, from walking to the shops and carrying groceries to climbing a flight of stairs. These simple, weight-bearing activities can play a surprisingly important role in preserving bone strength as you age, and because they're part of your everyday routine, you don't need to carve out extra time to reap their benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Want a natural alternative to shampoo? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares the benefits of using shampoo ginger

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is shedding light on how a simple everyday activity like climbing stairs can help preserve bone density and strength as you age. In an Instagram video shared on August 6, the physician explains why this form of weight-bearing exercise is particularly beneficial for bone health, especially for women as they grow older.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How does climbing stairs support bone health?

{{^usCountry}} Everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs and carrying groceries offer surprising health benefits, particularly for your bones. Bones need regular weight-bearing stress to stimulate the production of new bone tissue and maintain their density and strength. Climbing stairs, for instance, is especially effective because it works against gravity, creating natural resistance that places healthy stress on the bones and encourages them to stay strong over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs and carrying groceries offer surprising health benefits, particularly for your bones. Bones need regular weight-bearing stress to stimulate the production of new bone tissue and maintain their density and strength. Climbing stairs, for instance, is especially effective because it works against gravity, creating natural resistance that places healthy stress on the bones and encourages them to stay strong over time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dr Sood explains, “Every time you climb the stairs, your bones experience healthy stress. That tells your body these bones need to stay strong. And over time, it responds by building and maintaining bone density. That's one reason weightbearing activities like climbing stairs, walking, and strength training are so important, especially as we get older.”

Crucial for older women

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Sood highlights that maintaining bone strength becomes especially important for women after menopause, when declining oestrogen levels accelerate bone loss and increase the risk of osteoporosis. This is why doctors often recommend regular strength training for women over 50, as it helps preserve bone density and lowers the risk of fractures. Climbing stairs is a simple yet effective form of weight-bearing resistance exercise that naturally fits into everyday life, without the need to set aside extra time for a workout.

The physician notes, “When women reach menopause, bone loss speeds up because oestrogen levels decline, making these types of exercises even more valuable. The goal isn't to pound the stairs as hard as you can. It's to challenge your bones safely and consistently. Strong bones are built over years, not one workout. Every step is an investment in your future mobility.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.